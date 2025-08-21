Infinity Nikki Pear Pal guide

The Pear Pal in Infinity Nikki performs a variety of functions, starting from managing various in-game options to serving as a web guide that players can access for a variety of functions. Introduced along with the launch of the game in December 2024, the official Infinity Nikki Pear Pal site has now expanded to include not only an interactive world map that tracks and updates your exploration progress in real-time, but also a Whim-Log that displays game data and progress for all players.

Read on to find out more information about using the online Pear Pal guide for Infinity Nikki.

Pear Pal website in Infinity Nikki: Various features and details

The official Infinity Nikki Pear Pal website is divided into three main sections, which are the following:

Pear-fect Game Guides

World Map

Whim-Log

Pear-fect Game Guides

Pear-fect Guides section (Image via Infold Games)

This is the oldest section of the Pear Pal website, and houses various user-uploaded guides for Infinity Nikki. These include in-game quests, styling challenges, event guides, exploration guides, and even tips for taking gorgeous photographs in game.

World Map

Interactive World Map section (Image via Infold Games)

The World Map section of the Infinity Nikki Pear Pal website was first introduced in February 2025, and has since become an essential tool for players looking to perfect their in-game exploration status. This map syncs all exploration progress in real time, and displays the location of all Whimstars, Chests, Dews of Inspiration, and Mini-Games, along with all collectible material locations (including enemies and fishing spots).

Whim-Log

Whim-Log section (Image via Infold Games)

The Whim-Log is the latest addition to the Pear Pal website, and has quickly become a huge hit with the fans. The Whim-Log serves as a dashboard that displays all your in-game data, such as the total number of days that you have logged in to the game, and the collective number of hours that you have played the game for. You can also view your pull history for every single banner (including both 5-star and 4-star banners). Other information such as overall exploration overview, daily tasks, and Whim Notes is also displayed on the Whim-Log.

How to access Pear Pal in Infinity Nikki?

You can navigate to the Pear Pal website in two different ways, which are:

1) Via the official website

Infinity Nikki Pear Pal official website (Image via Infold Games)

Head to the official Infinity Nikki website, and login using your credentials to access the various sections of Pear Pal.

2) From the game

The website can be accessed directly from the in-game Pear Pal menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To navigate to the Pear Pal website directly from game, simply open the Pear Pal menu (by pressing the ESC key), and click on the "Pear-fect Guides" icon.

