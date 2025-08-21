Infinity Nikki Pear Pal guide

The Pear Pal in Infinity Nikki performs a variety of functions, starting from managing various in-game options to serving as a web guide that players can access for a variety of functions. Introduced along with the launch of the game in December 2024, the official Infinity Nikki Pear Pal site has now expanded to include not only an interactive world map that tracks and updates your exploration progress in real-time, but also a Whim-Log that displays game data and progress for all players.
Read on to find out more information about using the online Pear Pal guide for Infinity Nikki.
Pear Pal website in Infinity Nikki: Various features and details
The official Infinity Nikki Pear Pal website is divided into three main sections, which are the following:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Pear-fect Game Guides
- World Map
- Whim-Log
Pear-fect Game Guides
This is the oldest section of the Pear Pal website, and houses various user-uploaded guides for Infinity Nikki. These include in-game quests, styling challenges, event guides, exploration guides, and even tips for taking gorgeous photographs in game.
Also read: Infinity Nikki Yin Yuan Album event guide
World Map
The World Map section of the Infinity Nikki Pear Pal website was first introduced in February 2025, and has since become an essential tool for players looking to perfect their in-game exploration status. This map syncs all exploration progress in real time, and displays the location of all Whimstars, Chests, Dews of Inspiration, and Mini-Games, along with all collectible material locations (including enemies and fishing spots).
Also read: How to use the official interactive world map in Infinity Nikki
Whim-Log
The Whim-Log is the latest addition to the Pear Pal website, and has quickly become a huge hit with the fans. The Whim-Log serves as a dashboard that displays all your in-game data, such as the total number of days that you have logged in to the game, and the collective number of hours that you have played the game for. You can also view your pull history for every single banner (including both 5-star and 4-star banners). Other information such as overall exploration overview, daily tasks, and Whim Notes is also displayed on the Whim-Log.
How to access Pear Pal in Infinity Nikki?
You can navigate to the Pear Pal website in two different ways, which are:
1) Via the official website
Head to the official Infinity Nikki website, and login using your credentials to access the various sections of Pear Pal.
2) From the game
To navigate to the Pear Pal website directly from game, simply open the Pear Pal menu (by pressing the ESC key), and click on the "Pear-fect Guides" icon.
Also read: Infinity Nikki x Stardew Valley collab announced
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.