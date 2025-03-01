Infinity Nikki Photo Investigation: Midnight Stories quest guide

Photo Investigation: Midnight Stories is a Random quest in currently ongoing The Queen's Lament event in Infinity Nikki 1.3. This quest is part of the Eerie Encounters Random quests under the Tales of Mystery section and requires players to help an NPC point out ghosts in a photograph. Keep in mind that this quest is time-limited, so it will only be available during version 1.3.

Read on to learn the location of the Photo Investigation: Midnight Stories quest and how to complete it in Infinity Nikki.

Photo Investigation: Midnight Stories quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki

Quest location

Location for the Photo Investigation: Midnight Stories quest in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

While the location of the Photo Investigation: Midnight Stories quest is Breezy Meadow, it's not in the Queen's Palace Ruins area (where most quests for The Queen's Lament event are). To get to quest's location, teleport to the Heartcraft Kingdom Outpost Warp Spire and walk a short distance south. When you spot an NPC named Divinso standing in front of the giant metal gate, you will have reached the quest's location.

Quest guide

Follow these steps to complete the Photo Investigation: Midnight Stories quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Talk to Divinso

Divinso will ask for help in finding the ghosts in the photo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Once you reach the area of the quest, talk to the NPC Divinso who is standing in front of the gate. After a brief introduction, he will ask for your help in finding three ghosts in one of his photographs.

Step 2: Identify the ghosts in Divinso's photograph

Divinso will show you one photograph, and you will need to point out three ghosts in it. These are the locations of the ghosts in the photo:

Locations of all three ghosts in the photo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

The first ghost can be found just beside the window on the left of the photo, while the second ghost is behind the right-hand side tree. As for the third ghost, it can be found at the very bottom right of the photograph, behind the shrubs.

Once you've correctly identified all three ghosts, another dialogue will Divinso will ensue, following which the Photo Investigation: Midnight Stories quest will be completed.

