Infinity vs PEACE League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details and more

The third match of day 2's play-in stage at the League of Legends World Championships is set to be between Infinity and PEACE.

Both of these teams would have already faced LNG and HLE before this game and therefore this match will become very crucial for them. If they lose their aforementioned games, then they need to pick up points from this match to stand a chance of group stage qualification.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of Infinity vs PEACE at Worlds 2021

Predictions for Infinity vs PEACE at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Infinity’s performance during the regular split at the LLA was quite impressive. They had a smooth run overall and managed to win the tournament without much competition.

PEACE, on the other hand, struggled a lot to qualify for the playoffs. They eventually ended up earning a spot, but it took them a lot of effort to do so.

In terms of form and performance, Infinity holds a much higher chance of clinching this match and thereby grabbing the much needed points.

Head-to-head results of Infinity vs PEACE

Infinity and PEACE have never faced each other in a professional tournament and this will be their first ever clash.

When and where to watch Infinity vs PEACE

Infinity vs PEACE will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. Fans will also be able to catch the game live on the official 'lol esports' website. The match will be held on October 6, 2021 at 15:00 CEST.

Recent results of Infinity and PEACE

Infinity faced Estral esports at the finals of the League of Legends LLA regular season. They managed to win that match 3-2 and qualified for Worlds 2021.

PEACE faced Pentanet.gg in the LCO finals and had a comfortable 3-0 victory over their rivals.

League of Legends rosters of Infinity and PEACE

Infinity

Mateo Alejandro “Buggax” Aroztegui Zamora

Diego “SolidSnake” Vallejo Trujillo

Cristian Sebastián “cody” Quispe Yampara

Matías “WhiteLotus” Musso

Gabriel “Ackerman” Aparicio

Also Read

PEACE

Leo “Babip” Romer

James “Tally” Shute

Vincent “Violet” Wong

Ryan “Aladoric” Gregory Richardson

Tamás "Vizicsacsi" Kiss

Edited by Danyal Arabi