Infinity Ward is allowing players to choose Modern Warfare 2 playlist: How to vote for maps, modes, and more

Infinity Ward, developers of Modern Warfare 2, is offering players the opportunity to vote on which playlists will be added to the game's multiplayer. This means that they can determine which options are available to them in-game.

Upon release, Modern Warfare 2 included various game modes and maps to keep players engaged and occupied during the initial weeks.

This consisted of brand additions called "Prisoner Rescue" and "Knockout" that were unavailable in previous games. That said, this article will provide instructions on participating in the voting process for these playlists. It will also showcase voting options, instructions on casting a vote, and options.

Players in Modern Warfare 2 can now vote for maps, modes, and other options in playlist selection

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard For this month’s community vote, what collection of existing #MWII Maps and Modes would you like featured together in an MP Moshpit Playlist? We'll pick from top comments below For this month’s community vote, what collection of existing #MWII Maps and Modes would you like featured together in an MP Moshpit Playlist? We'll pick from top comments below ⬇️⬇️⬇️

Following the release of Modern Warfare 2, developers have regularly updated the game by adding new maps like Shipment and Shoot House. This has led to the reintroduction of popular playlists like "Shoot the Ship." Furthermore, developers like to keep players engaged by providing weekly playlist updates.

Recently, Infinity Ward announced a voting system for incorporating playlists in multiplayer mode. This means players will have a say in the implementation of game modes.

You can participate in a poll or share your ideas in the comments to create a personalized playlist. The poll may offer multiple options, like different maps or game modes, while the comment section allows you to outline a unique combination.

For instance, the January poll had three options: Shipment, Shoot House, or Shoot the Ship. In March, fans can create a Modern Warfare 2 Moshpit playlist by combining maps and game modes. So, whether you prefer a specific game mode or want to try out different maps, you can participate in the poll or share your playlist ideas in the comment section to create a customized gaming experience.

The community can participate in a vote that will determine the playlist for a specific week in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. However, it's important to note that this vote will only impact the playlist choice for that particular week. The developers will still be in charge of selecting the remaining updates for each month.

Despite this, the community vote is a great opportunity for players. It allows them to voice their opinions and ensure that the most popular modes are regularly available.

The poll also shapes their gaming experience and tailors it to their preferences, leading to a more engaged player base. So, while the developers still hold the reins, the community vote is an important step towards creating a more collaborative and inclusive multiplayer experience.

To participate in the monthly playlist voting for Modern Warfare 2, it's recommended to check Infinity Ward's social media accounts. This will allow players to stay informed about the voting process and relevant options. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter are commonly used by developers to announce news and updates related to their games.

