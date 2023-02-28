Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has introduced Ranked play in the Season 2 update. Players can climb different Skill Divisions by gaining Skill Rating (SR) points upon winning competitive matches.

However, the Lead Game Designer from Treyarch, Lawrence Metten, has revealed the presence of a metric called “Hidden Performance Range” (HPR) in Ranked Play, greatly affecting the amount of SR a player gains or loses at the end of the match. HPR is not displayed for players but is still considered alongside individual and team performance after a ranked match ends. The entire functioning of HPR and its impact was explained in a Twitter thread.

In this article, we look at the Tweets and understand the SR gains of Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2.

Treyarch lead game designer explains HPR and SR gain variations for Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode

Lawrence Metten @LawrenceMetten Your displayed SR represents your Ranked Play skill and determines your Skill Division.



In MWII, everyone begins their grind at 0 SR in Bronze I. You gain SR when you win, and lose SR when you lose - with the amount of SR determined by a combo of personal and team performance. Your displayed SR represents your Ranked Play skill and determines your Skill Division. In MWII, everyone begins their grind at 0 SR in Bronze I. You gain SR when you win, and lose SR when you lose - with the amount of SR determined by a combo of personal and team performance.

Activision recently updated Modern Warfare 2’s playlist with the second seasonal update and added Ranked Play. The developers integrated rank tiers in the form of Skill Divisions to create a disparity among players of various skill levels. These ranks can change if a player wins ranked matches and accumulates the required Skill Rating points for promotion to the next Skill Division.

The amount of SR gain and loss has confused the player base for a long time. SR reportedly considers both individual and team performance. But the developer explained the existence of the Hidden Performance Range, which also affects Skill Rating gains or loss rate.

Hidden Performance Range

Lawrence Metten @LawrenceMetten HPR is how good our underlying performance systems think you are and how we predict you’ll stack up against other players. Beat players with a higher HPR than you and your HPR goes up, fall short of expectations and it goes down. Perform consistently and your HPR narrows in. HPR is how good our underlying performance systems think you are and how we predict you’ll stack up against other players. Beat players with a higher HPR than you and your HPR goes up, fall short of expectations and it goes down. Perform consistently and your HPR narrows in.

Hidden Performance Range (HPR) is the title’s internal performance system, placing the player in a skill bracket and predicting the player’s skill level when matched against others.

HPR is an important metric in Ranked Play, which can change depending on the player’s performance. If a player wins against a player with a higher Hidden Performance Range, their HPR will also increase. However, losing will result in the HPR dropping. When a player reaches a rank where they perform consistently, the HPR narrows down.

Lawrence Metten @LawrenceMetten HPR and SR are directly linked. You may start at 0 SR in MWII Ranked, but with each win the SR system is trying to climb you closer towards your underlying HPR.



The further your SR is below your HPR target, the more SR you gain after each win. HPR and SR are directly linked. You may start at 0 SR in MWII Ranked, but with each win the SR system is trying to climb you closer towards your underlying HPR. The further your SR is below your HPR target, the more SR you gain after each win.

The developer further explained that SR and HPR are interlinked. All Modern Warfare 2 players will begin their journey with a 0 Skill Rating and gain or lose points based on the match result. The game inherently tries to push players into the Hidden Performance Range.

The SR gain is maximum when the player is further from their HPR, which is why players get a lot of Skill Rating points when starting Ranked Play.

SR gain for ranks

Lawrence Metten @LawrenceMetten This is why players typically see their biggest SR gains early in their grind. When players start out at 0 SR they're (usually) the furthest they'll ever be from their underlying HPR. This is why players typically see their biggest SR gains early in their grind. When players start out at 0 SR they're (usually) the furthest they'll ever be from their underlying HPR.

The Skill Rating gain is determined by the Hidden Performance Range and how close Modern Warfare 2 players are to the performance system’s evaluation. It is important to note that this evaluation is fluid and changes depending on the player’s performance in ranked matches. Hence, players are not limited by the initial HPR and there are no SR limitations.

Lawrence Metten @LawrenceMetten The distance your SR is away from your HPR also determines the minimum and maximum amount of SR available to be won after your next win. Where you fall in this min/max range is determined by 2 key factors: personal and team performance. The distance your SR is away from your HPR also determines the minimum and maximum amount of SR available to be won after your next win. Where you fall in this min/max range is determined by 2 key factors: personal and team performance.

Skill Rating gains drop when a player reaches their Hidden Performance Range. Once players enter their HPR, individual and team performance determines the maximum and minimum SR gain. Individual performance is more important in the lower ranks to help players reach the system’s expected Skill Division.

This helps implement an accurate rank disparity to create a balanced playing field for the entire player base.

Lawrence Metten @LawrenceMetten In lower Divisions, we put a premium on personal performance to try and graduate better players out of the starting Divisions quickly. Perform well in these Divisions and you'll earn close to the maximum SR amount available to you, based on your current distance from your HPR. In lower Divisions, we put a premium on personal performance to try and graduate better players out of the starting Divisions quickly. Perform well in these Divisions and you'll earn close to the maximum SR amount available to you, based on your current distance from your HPR.

Lawrence Metten @LawrenceMetten In higher Skill Divisions we focus more on team play so that all winning playstyles are equally rewarded and teamwork is encouraged. In these Divisions, how much of your available min/max SR range you earn is primarily based on the performance of your team vs your opponents. In higher Skill Divisions we focus more on team play so that all winning playstyles are equally rewarded and teamwork is encouraged. In these Divisions, how much of your available min/max SR range you earn is primarily based on the performance of your team vs your opponents.

However, team performance is prioritized in higher Skill Divisions to reward all winning play styles. HPR also fluctuates in the background for players at all times to provide reasonable SR gains and losses.

Treyarch’s Lead Game Designer's explanation has created a foundation for understanding SR gains and how close players are to their personal HPRs. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and Ranked mode weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes