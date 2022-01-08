Internet reacts as G2 Esports releases music video for the launch of their new team jersey

Popular European organization G2 Esports unveiled their jerseys for the upcoming year with a new twist as the crew released their own music video featuring many of the team's most popular stars.

The music video is titled Our Way, and it is performed by artists like Luke Holland, Tina Guo, and many more. Along with that, the list of performing members also includes G2 Esports CEO Carlos "Ocelote" Rodriguez.

G2 Esports unveils jerseys with a rock song called Our Way

G2 Esports consists many of the top players in games like Valorant, Rocket League, CS:GO, Apex Legends, Halo Infinite and many more.

However, fans would never have expected the team to release their G2 x Adidas jersey for the year 2022 in style by launching it with a music video as well.

The song Our Way is a classic heavy metal track that fans can bang their heads to. The tune was an absolute hit with Luke Holland on the drums and Jason Richardson, of Born of Osiris fame, on lead guitar.

Jacob @CaliberJacob @G2esports G2 JUST CASUALLY GETTING JASON RICHARDSON AND LUKE HOLLAND FOR A JERSEY REVEAL SONG HOLY SHIT @G2esports G2 JUST CASUALLY GETTING JASON RICHARDSON AND LUKE HOLLAND FOR A JERSEY REVEAL SONG HOLY SHIT

However, the biggest surprise for fans came from the song's lead vocalist, as the heavy metal tune was sung by none other than G2 Esports CEO, Carlos "Ocelote" Rodriguez.

While Ocelote is no Ozzy Osbourne or Axl Rose, he has still belted out some quality singing that fans have loved, and they have thronged to Twitter to showcase their support for the tune.

Additionally, fans have also loved the music video as well, which features many of the team's top talents such as Niko, Caps, Brokenblade and many more.

The video revolves around the players running away from a demon after stealing a package from it. The package eventually explodes after Ocelote holds it in the video to form the jersey's design.

Our Way features many hilarious moments and easter eggs such as a truck which has "F*** Sentinels" written on the side. Moreover, fans have also loved the funny moment involving League of Legends player Jankos when he tried to throw a spear.

Nefi @nefinood @G2esports Caps when he was told to turn usain bolt for this video: @G2esports Caps when he was told to turn usain bolt for this video: https://t.co/0MgGhGhTzW

In the end, it seems like G2 Esports have outdone themselves by releasing their jerseys in the coolest way possible. Fans can currently stream Our Way on platforms like Spotify, Soundcloud and Apple Music.

