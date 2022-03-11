"People got their livelihoods screwed": Twitch shuts door on over 100 Middle Eastern streamers over tax complications, internet reacts

Today, Twitch banned over 100 Middle Eastern streamers over the recent tax complications, making this possibly the largest number of simultaneous bans in the platform's history.

Just a month ago, Twitch streamers in the Middle East reported that they had yet to receive payment from the platform for their previous month of streaming. Many then reported that the site sent them a statement saying that due to discrepancies in their tax forms, they would be ineligible to receive payment at this time.

“After looking into your account, we see that your account has been blocked from receiving payouts due to a discrepancy with certain tax information provided during the onboarding process. In light of this discrepancy, we are unable to issue payment.”

Multiple streamers who claimed they had filed their taxes correctly had also reported that they were unable to receive payments for the same reason, leading to many believing that the halt in earnings was directed at the Middle East as a whole. Streamers took to Twitter to voice their complaints, with many opining that these actions were unjust and unfair.

POWR OSAMAH @iOSAMAA6

This is unfair..



#twitch_arab_streamers It's unfair that twitch banned middle East streamers from receiving payment for the subscription and Bits Without any reason and without any excuse

Buthainah @OGButh @balata_ Please do find something else to say. Everyone that has filled the tax form received an official EIN & a hard copy from the IRS given all the info.

Internet reacts as Twitch bans over 100 Middle Eastern streamers

Today, Twitch suddenly conducted over 100 simultaneous bans on Middle Eastern streamers, giving no official statement at this time. The way the public found out about this series of bans was through the automated Twitter account StreamerBans, which posts every ban and unban on the platform.

The number of posts was so great in volume that the team that manages the account had to temporarily turn the automated system off.

StreamerBans @StreamerBans We're sorry for the huge amount of tweets, we're turning them off for the near future. It does not appear to be a bug on our end, as the streamers do appear to be suspended.

With the insane number of bans reaching 223 according to StreamerBans, Twitter users shared their reactions to the massive wave of targeted bans, with plenty of people still confused as to what was happening.

StreamerBans @StreamerBans Tweets are now active again. We've also implemented measures to not send 223 tweets again, when these streamers get unbanned.

TheKevinRL @TheKevinRL @JakeSucky I just got all those crazy notifications. I was like wtf just happened

Sami.H @iSamiXG @zachbussey Apparently if your country doesn't take "tax income" then you must pay taxes to the US, refuse and you just committed a tax fraud. @Twitch can't accept the fact that there are countries which don't have "tax income".

Disluck @Disluck1 @zachbussey There's something called : WARNING , U should use it more often 🙃

يامن محاميد🇵🇸 @YAMEN_32 @zachbussey It is not fair of Arab streamers to force the tax of a US citizen who is not a resident of America.

Ahmad Al Mutairi @Plsk1n @zachbussey for a month now they have withheld their payment.. and the local support are clueless and with no plan to move forwards or communicate what's happening.. there is a lot lost in translation regarding taxes and everyone is trying to figure it out their own way.

حَ 5٧. @PQUB1 @StreamerBans It's not just about the streamers, they are even refunding for the ME viewer's who subscribed like wtf ? We really need an explanation for this joke

With such a major move being made by the platform, many are perturbed about the circumstances and stipulations that elicited such a reaction. Public opinion has been mixed to this polarizing situation. One will want to keep a close eye on Twitch's next steps.

