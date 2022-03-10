Over 100 Arabian Twitch streamers reportedly banned due to Tax Implications in the Middle East

Today, Twitch has banned over 100 Middle Eastern streamers over tax avoidance, making this big news for the online world.

Last month, many Twitch streamers in the Middle East reported that they haven't received payment from their previous month of streaming. Many shared messages they received from the platform stated that due to discrepancies in their tax information, they were unable to receive payment at this time.

"After looking into your account, we see that your account has been blocked from receiving payouts due to a discrepancy with certain tax information provided during the onboarding process. In light of this discrepancy, we are unable to issue payment"

It was later revealed that many of these streamers were using a site that was cutting 30% of tax off their forms, since the Middle East doesn't have a tax treaty with America.

While this is a serious offense, many streamers in the Middle East who properly filled their taxes reported that they were not receiving payments as well, causing them to become upset with the streaming platform.

ohmyTalal ⚠️ @ohmyTalal



#Twitch_Arab_Streamers blocking one or two individuals due to Tax information discrepancy is understandable but blocking a hall community is sus if you ask me since all our Tax information is legit and we have been receiving money since the beginning. Twitch didn’t notify us blocking one or two individuals due to Tax information discrepancy is understandable but blocking a hall community is sus if you ask me since all our Tax information is legit and we have been receiving money since the beginning. Twitch didn’t notify us#Twitch_Arab_Streamers https://t.co/iezqg7yfOd

Twitch bans over 100 Middle Eastern streamers

Today, the situation reached its peak, as over 100 streamers were banned from the platform, this being reported by the automated Twitter account StreamerBans. The account posted over 100 tweets within just 10 minutes, flooding Twitter users' feeds with an overwhelming amount of ban notifications.

The account made an apology for the mass amount of posts, and stated that the automated system was not bugged, that these were all real bans happenning in real time.

StreamerBans @StreamerBans We're sorry for the huge amount of tweets, we're turning them off for the near future. It does not appear to be a bug on our end, as the streamers do appear to be suspended. We're sorry for the huge amount of tweets, we're turning them off for the near future. It does not appear to be a bug on our end, as the streamers do appear to be suspended.

One Twitter user shared a screen recording of the overwhelming amount of notifications coming in every second, perfectly illustrating the sheer number of bans that were currently taking place.

With no official statement from Twitch being released at the moment, many people online are scrambling to find answers to why this massive number of bans happened.

With over 100 accounts banned and more happening every minute, this could be the largest number of bans over the course of a day in history.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul