Middle Eastern streamers call out Twitch for blocking payouts on the basis of “discrepancy with certain tax information”

According to OldNoobs on Twitter, a tax service for Twitch streamers, they have received over 250 tickets from Middle Eastern streamers, claiming they were blocked from receiving a monthly payout. This has led to an outcry on Twitter, calling for fair treatment for Middle Eastern streamers.

“After looking into your account, we see that your account has been blocked from receiving payouts due to a discrepancy with certain tax information provided during the onboarding process. In light of this discrepancy, we are unable to issue payment.”

OldNoobs @old_noobs @TwitchSupport Today we have received over 250 ticket from middle east streamers with this email from your team, and all of them were blocked from receiving payouts for this month, The only explanation provided from Twitch support was "discrepancy with certain tax information".. @TwitchSupport Today we have received over 250 ticket from middle east streamers with this email from your team, and all of them were blocked from receiving payouts for this month, The only explanation provided from Twitch support was "discrepancy with certain tax information".. https://t.co/RaVwZ5uEdh

OldNoobs claim Middle Eastern streamers are being denied payouts by Twitch

According to the OldNoobs Twitter account, the company's support isn’t helping the Middle Eastern streamers, and instead of taking care of the issue, it is simply blocking hundreds of streamers from receiving the payouts they earned on the platform.

They claim the platform does not support Middle Eastern streamers, and upon reaching out for email support, no answer is being given.

These streamers still have their partner or affiliate status and have subscription buttons on their streams, but are allegedly not being allowed to get the revenue they earned. According to them, it feels like an entire region is being abused, due to a bug in their system.

As of the time of this writing, the Amazon-owned platform has yet to make a statement.

Middle Eastern streamers speak out against unfair treatment

Several Twitch streamers from the Middle East region have spoken out about this on Twitter as well. OSAMAH, a Twitch Partner with 147k followers on the platform, sent out a tweet about the situation. He said it’s unfair that the platform is banning his incoming revenue for no reason.

POWR OSAMAH @iOSAMAA6

This is unfair..



#twitch_arab_streamers It’s unfair that twitch banned middle East streamers from receiving payment for the subscription and Bits Without any reason and without any excuseThis is unfair.. It’s unfair that twitch banned middle East streamers from receiving payment for the subscription and Bits Without any reason and without any excuse This is unfair.. #twitch_arab_streamers https://t.co/mDA62IcJ6h

In the video clip he sent along with the tweet, he stated that streaming was his only job, and that he’d be homeless without the income provided by his stream. Subsequently, his followers on Twitter responded.

Another streamer, ohmyTalal, a Twitch Partner with 45k followers, talked about this issue on Twitter as well. They understand about blocking one or two people for tax discrepancies, but an entire region is incredibly unfair.

The streamer also pointed out that they had been receiving money from the platform from the start, and there were never any notifications stating otherwise. The streamer also clipped their email from Twitch Partner Help.

ohmyTalal ⚠️ @ohmyTalal



#Twitch_Arab_Streamers blocking one or two individuals due to Tax information discrepancy is understandable but blocking a hall community is sus if you ask me since all our Tax information is legit and we have been receiving money since the beginning. Twitch didn’t notify us blocking one or two individuals due to Tax information discrepancy is understandable but blocking a hall community is sus if you ask me since all our Tax information is legit and we have been receiving money since the beginning. Twitch didn’t notify us#Twitch_Arab_Streamers https://t.co/iezqg7yfOd

His fans were equally upset, finding the whole situation unfair.

A streamer in the Middle East, a member of the same org as OSAMAH, FFearFFul has 754k followers on the platform and is also a partner. He spoke on Twitter about how there is no reason a hard-working streamer should be denied their payments in this way, and that it’s unacceptable.

POWR FFearFFul @FFearFFul #twitch_arab_streamers Dear Twitch, please look into this matter ASAP. There is no justifying reason a hard working streamer should be denied his payments with no notice and without any sort of communications. This is unacceptable! @TwitchSupport . Why is MENA never looked at? . #twitch_arab_streamers Dear Twitch, please look into this matter ASAP. There is no justifying reason a hard working streamer should be denied his payments with no notice and without any sort of communications. This is unacceptable! @TwitchSupport . Why is MENA never looked at?

His audience agreed with him, feeling let down by Twitch Support in how they’ve handled the Middle Eastern streamers in this particular situation. The tweet was auto-translated, but the gist is that they agree.

Buthainah, a female Middle Eastern streamer, has 9.1k followers on the Amazon-owned platform and also reported a similar issue. She said that as a whole, the Middle East region feels left out and ignored, and even if the streamer is a partner, that doesn’t help their situation.

Buthainah @OGButh

As a whole middle-eastern community, we are left out with no explanation whatsoever at all times. Doesn’t matter if a streamer is Partnered on I hope this concerns you @Twitch As a whole middle-eastern community, we are left out with no explanation whatsoever at all times. Doesn’t matter if a streamer is Partnered on #twitch the treatment is always ignored. You have considered every region but MENA and continue (1) I hope this concerns you @TwitchAs a whole middle-eastern community, we are left out with no explanation whatsoever at all times. Doesn’t matter if a streamer is Partnered on #twitch the treatment is always ignored. You have considered every region but MENA and continue (1) https://t.co/o6bOoJ85sn

She said the problem is on Amazon's end, and even if they have official documents, they are still getting blocked payments. She also posted a portion of her letter from the IRS as proof.

Buthainah @OGButh @balata_ Please do find something else to say. Everyone that has filled the tax form received an official EIN & a hard copy from the IRS given all the info. @balata_ Please do find something else to say. Everyone that has filled the tax form received an official EIN & a hard copy from the IRS given all the info. https://t.co/oUlc5GAlIO

A variety of other streamers in the Middle East region reported a similar problem, with AbdhulHD stating that he has been partnered for five years and is suddenly not receiving his payouts.

AbdulHD @jomaroz414 twitter.com/old_noobs/stat… OldNoobs @old_noobs @TwitchSupport Today we have received over 250 ticket from middle east streamers with this email from your team, and all of them were blocked from receiving payouts for this month, The only explanation provided from Twitch support was "discrepancy with certain tax information".. @TwitchSupport Today we have received over 250 ticket from middle east streamers with this email from your team, and all of them were blocked from receiving payouts for this month, The only explanation provided from Twitch support was "discrepancy with certain tax information".. https://t.co/RaVwZ5uEdh I’m actually in the same boat, haven’t received my pay this month, it feels like they are literally trying to burn that bridge this is sad after being partnered for 5 years and the lack of regional support, and finally we can’t get paid ? It’s demotivating #twitch_arab_streamers I’m actually in the same boat, haven’t received my pay this month, it feels like they are literally trying to burn that bridge this is sad after being partnered for 5 years and the lack of regional support, and finally we can’t get paid ? It’s demotivating #twitch_arab_streamers twitter.com/old_noobs/stat…

His audience was very vocal about supporting the streamer and spoke about how unfair this all was to him.

Nico615 @LouiseIsMyHero @jomaroz414 Damn that's crazy, you do such great rp too. Hoping that gets resolved soon, you guys deserve to get paid @jomaroz414 Damn that's crazy, you do such great rp too. Hoping that gets resolved soon, you guys deserve to get paid

murphy @MurphyBraun_ @jomaroz414 how can they justify a response like this that simply confirms the problem you already are obviously aware of without providing any information or steps to resolve it? @jomaroz414 how can they justify a response like this that simply confirms the problem you already are obviously aware of without providing any information or steps to resolve it?

Bulletbill @Bulletbill1013 @jomaroz414 I hope this gets resolved soon, thanks for the great RP! I never thought watching someone drive a taxi in GTA could be entertaining :) @jomaroz414 I hope this gets resolved soon, thanks for the great RP! I never thought watching someone drive a taxi in GTA could be entertaining :)

Twitch has yet to respond to this situation, but many Middle Eastern streamers are frustrated and upset that their primary source of income is allegedly being denied. Streamers of all audience sizes seem to be affected by this problem.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul