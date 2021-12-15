"Twitch is banned": Internet reacts to Twitch going down following Amazon server outages

On December 15, 2021, users of Twitch were taken aback after discovering that the site had gone down.

Many streamers' live shows were interrupted, while viewers were unable to access the site and load streams. According to reports, Twitch temporarily went down to a problem on the side of the site's owner, Amazon.

Users joke that Twitch was "banned" for using "cracker"

Due to the sudden outage of Twitch's services earlier today, many live streams were disturbed. In the case of Jodi "QuarterJade," she stated that she was in the middle of a 24-hour live stream when the site crashed.

QuarterJade @QuarterJade twitch booming in the middle of my 24hr stream is just unluuuucky twitch booming in the middle of my 24hr stream is just unluuuucky

Tay "TaySpokes" exclaimed he was doing an uncapped subathon which had been going on its seventh day of running at the time the site died.

TaySpokes @TaySpokes



@Twitch Currently been live for 185 hours (about 7 1/2 days) and twitch goes down when i have 129 hours minimum remaining for my uncapped subathon. @Twitch Support WYA? Currently been live for 185 hours (about 7 1/2 days) and twitch goes down when i have 129 hours minimum remaining for my uncapped subathon. @Twitch @TwitchSupport WYA?

Soon after the site began to act up, a tweet was issued from their official support account, declaring that they knew about the problem and were actively working to fix it.

Twitch Support @TwitchSupport 🔎 We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.



Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you, here. 🔎 We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you, here.

Some pointed out how Twitch's own server status website was showing incorrect information, displaying that the site was live when other third-party services made it known that the site was down.

Reddit users, specifically those from Livestream Fails, began to joke about the site dying while connecting it to incidents from the past few days.

Some said it was "revenge" exacted by Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker after the streamer got banned from the platform. Others joked that it was due to the live streaming platform saying "cracker," a word that they have begun to ban streamers and viewers for upon its usage.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) down for second time in December 2021

Twitch's outage was caused due to its parent company, Amazon, facing problems with its cloud-computing platform, Amazon Web Services.

Unfortunately for them, this hasn't been the first time it has happened this month. AWS faced its first December outage on the 7th at 7.30 am (PST). It lasted for around five hours and, according to ZDNet.com, affected those in the "US-EAST-1 Region."

AWS also faced problems at the end of November 2020, going down for several hours. When the platform goes down, Twitch isn't the only one affected. Neftlix, Linkedin, Twitter, Adobe, and even Nintendo use AWS, but may be availing different services.

