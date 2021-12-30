"They are needed": Esports players and more respond to criticism from Semmler, Thorin on Women's Leagues

Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat and Duncan "Thorin" Shields continue to be on the receiving end of criticism following their tweets on women's esports tournaments earlier this month.

The two esports analysts were called out by a plethora of Twitter users, including esports players, casters, followers, and even organization figureheads.

While some chose to dismantle their logic by voicing their thoughts, others offered a simple dunk to convey the frustrations of those who disagreed with the pair.

Macaiyla, HasanAbi, Brennan Hook, rain, and more react to comments by Semmler, Thorin

Following the spiral of arguments after ESL's announcement to set up a women's esports league for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in 2022, many in various gaming spheres have voiced their own opinions on the general idea of a women's league.

Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat's tweet caused a major spark regarding the debate, as the responses to his statement brought even more attention to the issue.

FNATIC Boaster @OfficialBoaster @OnFireSemmler It’s not hurting anybody and it’s giving opportunities for women to get involved in the scene and grow. It’s already super hard to become a pro, so why should we limit these opportunities? It doesn’t hurt you does it? @OnFireSemmler It’s not hurting anybody and it’s giving opportunities for women to get involved in the scene and grow. It’s already super hard to become a pro, so why should we limit these opportunities? It doesn’t hurt you does it?

Lauren Scott 🎃 @pansy



Really tho why does it bother you its not like its costing you money or taking away from your sphere. @OnFireSemmler Yeah man fight for that downtrodden demographic of... male video gamers?Really tho why does it bother you its not like its costing you money or taking away from your sphere. @OnFireSemmler Yeah man fight for that downtrodden demographic of... male video gamers?Really tho why does it bother you its not like its costing you money or taking away from your sphere.

British esports caster Lauren "pansy" Scott and Fnatic player Jake "Boaster" Howlett replied directly to Semmler, stating their disagreement with his take.

Semmler ended up directly quoting Howlett, saying that the message received from the move was allegedly promoting "female players" because they "lose" when they "compete against men."

Semmler @OnFireSemmler



Why does the messaging have to be ''MEN ARE TOXIC'' instead of ''We're starting a league to promote female players because we lose when we compete against the men.'' ?



How were previous tournaments not twitter.com/pansy/status/1… Lauren Scott 🎃 @pansy



Really tho why does it bother you its not like its costing you money or taking away from your sphere. @OnFireSemmler Yeah man fight for that downtrodden demographic of... male video gamers?Really tho why does it bother you its not like its costing you money or taking away from your sphere. @OnFireSemmler Yeah man fight for that downtrodden demographic of... male video gamers?Really tho why does it bother you its not like its costing you money or taking away from your sphere. It's the dishonesty that gets me.Why does the messaging have to be ''MEN ARE TOXIC'' instead of ''We're starting a league to promote female players because we lose when we compete against the men.'' ?How were previous tournaments not #ggforall It's the dishonesty that gets me. Why does the messaging have to be ''MEN ARE TOXIC'' instead of ''We're starting a league to promote female players because we lose when we compete against the men.'' ? How were previous tournaments not #ggforall? twitter.com/pansy/status/1…

After a few more back-and-forths, Semmler's friend and industry peer Duncan "Thorin" Shields got involved in the situation, tweeting out a mass of statements and quoting others, hitting back at the criticism he and Semmler received.

Thorin's tweets about the situation spread like wildfire, with many directly replying to him or indirectly speaking about him and voicing their displeasure with his take. One tweet that especially caught fire was of Thorin claiming "he is ESPORTS," which many found bizarre in a comedic way.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky For anyone who missed it, Thorin is Esports For anyone who missed it, Thorin is Esports https://t.co/zOd18SgKx8

connor @ConnorEatsPants @Thorin How can you claim to be the Esports historian when you shown little to no understanding of the Sea of Thieves Champions League? Genuinely curious. @Thorin How can you claim to be the Esports historian when you shown little to no understanding of the Sea of Thieves Champions League? Genuinely curious.

connor @ConnorEatsPants @Thorin sea of thieves nuts fit in your mouth u are old and as ur career slowly fades into history you better hope actual “esports historians” remember you old man @Thorin sea of thieves nuts fit in your mouth u are old and as ur career slowly fades into history you better hope actual “esports historians” remember you old man

DIG rain @rainGG I AM ESPORTS I AM ESPORTS

C9 Caiyla @macaiyla This man just sets himself up every time. I don’t even need to say much. Simply a degenerate. This man just sets himself up every time. I don’t even need to say much. Simply a degenerate. https://t.co/NZ5V0jXc48

hasanabi @hasanthehun @macaiyla idk shit abt this dude other than i guess he blocked me but “i am esports !” has school shooter energy. this dude really thinks he’s in an anime lmao. @macaiyla idk shit abt this dude other than i guess he blocked me but “i am esports !” has school shooter energy. this dude really thinks he’s in an anime lmao.

Clayton Raines @CaptainFlowers Any man who must say "I am esports" is no true esports. Any man who must say "I am esports" is no true esports. https://t.co/1zFWS2eyG3

Carolyn Wang 王凯伦 @caro_irl in a sense, it's actually very accurate and iconic to have a blatant misogynist loudly proclaim "I AM ESPORTS" in a sense, it's actually very accurate and iconic to have a blatant misogynist loudly proclaim "I AM ESPORTS"

Mitch Leslie @UberShouts Tough news today.



Been suspecting it lately but went down get checked and had my fears confirmed. It turns out



I am esports Tough news today.Been suspecting it lately but went down get checked and had my fears confirmed. It turns out I am esports

A few creators sat down and attempted to explain their viewpoint, including Jake Lyon (a coach and player for Overwatch esports team Houston Outlaws), Aramori (a player for Overwatch team Mochi), and Leveret (former Overwatch Contenders player).

Aramori @Aramori_OW



this guy is choosing such a weird hill to die on like why do you hate people improving sm Thorin @Thorin A $500k sex restricted tournament circuit being openly marketed via the premise men are bad "isn't hurting anyone" but you have to have a tantrum and cry yourself to sleep if Semmler tweets a joke.



Poor lil snowflakes ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ A $500k sex restricted tournament circuit being openly marketed via the premise men are bad "isn't hurting anyone" but you have to have a tantrum and cry yourself to sleep if Semmler tweets a joke.Poor lil snowflakes ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ women only tournaments aren't built on the foundation that "men are bad," they're built on the foundation that women currently don't have a place to grow within traditional esportsthis guy is choosing such a weird hill to die on like why do you hate people improving sm twitter.com/Thorin/status/… women only tournaments aren't built on the foundation that "men are bad," they're built on the foundation that women currently don't have a place to grow within traditional esports this guy is choosing such a weird hill to die on like why do you hate people improving sm twitter.com/Thorin/status/…

Leveret @Leveretti_ questions about my accent and if I had a boyfriend. Some of the only players who treated me as an equal were actual OWL players, its apparently that hard to treat a woman with respect. I just wanted to play competitively and play my hardest but after this being my entire 7/? questions about my accent and if I had a boyfriend. Some of the only players who treated me as an equal were actual OWL players, its apparently that hard to treat a woman with respect. I just wanted to play competitively and play my hardest but after this being my entire 7/?

While Lyon penned down his thoughts on the current need for a women's esports circuit, Aramori and Leveret wrote threads filled with their personal experiences in the industry. Leveret detailed some of the horrors she went through during her time as a Contenders player, which shocked many.

Following a tweet Thorin made in defense of Semmler, VALORANT player Amanda "rain" Smith quoted him, saying the following:

DIG rain @rainGG



"checks notes"



a white male I wonder who might have a better take on being a woman in esports: women in esports, who are the ones facing various forms harassment everyday and fight just to be accepted in the community or"checks notes"a white male twitter.com/Thorin/status/… I wonder who might have a better take on being a woman in esports: women in esports, who are the ones facing various forms harassment everyday and fight just to be accepted in the community or "checks notes"a white male twitter.com/Thorin/status/…

After Thorin spotted the tweet, he immediately tagged the official Twitter handle of the organization that she is signed to, Dignitas. What Thorin didn't expect, however, was for the CEO himself, Michael Prindiville, to respond in support of rain's statement.

Michael Prindiville @mikeprindi At Dignitas we don’t need to “fetch” our athletes and creators but rather empower them to speak out against narrow-minded, inflammatory speech designed to tear down positive momentum within gaming and esports… Love > hate, always. At Dignitas we don’t need to “fetch” our athletes and creators but rather empower them to speak out against narrow-minded, inflammatory speech designed to tear down positive momentum within gaming and esports… Love > hate, always. https://t.co/V3vjfTuPlo

After an initial tweet directed towards Semmler explaining why she felt women's esport circuits are needed in the industry right now, Heather "sapphiRe" Garozzo (Vice President of Dignitas) posted several tweets to her account detailing how it was for her way back in the day when she started competing.

Heather 'sapphiRe' Garozzo @sapphiReGG I'm mad at my past self. Spent 12 years grinding 220+ regional LANs, leagues & Championship events like CPL. Made it to high-up leagues in 1.6/CS:S/CS:GO. Put up numbers nightly in 10mans against NA's best.



Minded my own business and did NOT care at all if other women competed I'm mad at my past self. Spent 12 years grinding 220+ regional LANs, leagues & Championship events like CPL. Made it to high-up leagues in 1.6/CS:S/CS:GO. Put up numbers nightly in 10mans against NA's best.Minded my own business and did NOT care at all if other women competed

Heather 'sapphiRe' Garozzo @sapphiReGG In my final years competing & now observing, women come to me saying they wanted to be like me/never met another woman competitor before. I used to run from that. I didn't wanna be noticed for my gender



I should have done better. Role models matter



I'm trying to do better now. In my final years competing & now observing, women come to me saying they wanted to be like me/never met another woman competitor before. I used to run from that. I didn't wanna be noticed for my genderI should have done better. Role models matterI'm trying to do better now.

Tweets continue to pour in with the issue. While Semmler has slowed down his takes, Thorin continues to run at full speed, responding and quoting various people who have attempted to call him out for his statements on the matter.

The opinions of the pair are not isolated, with others coming out and voicing their agreement on the tournaments allegedly being set up disingenuously.

The conversation that has erupted since ESL's announcement has set the stage for women in the esports industry to speak out about their own experiences in competitive gaming, with many explaining how tough it was for them to break through owing to the prejudices and sexist behavior they faced.

Edited by R. Elahi