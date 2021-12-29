Pokimane vaguely tweets about women in gaming in light of Semmler's, Thorin's criticism of women's esports circuits

Imane "Pokimane" Anys' recent tweet is currently being dissected by the general public owing to the timing it was made.

Many have connected her tweets to those made by esports analysts Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat and Duncan "Thorin" Shields, who are on the receiving end of a major wave of backlash for their comments and attitude towards ESL's idea of hosting women-only esports tournaments.

Pokimane tweets about the negativity women face in gaming spheres

The popular streamer often talks about her experiences in the gaming industry and has made progressive tweets multiple times in the past. However, her most recent tweet on the same is currently being scrutinized by many, owing to its timing.

pokimane @pokimanelol it's bouta be 2022 and people are still mad about women in gaming? it's bouta be 2022 and people are still mad about women in gaming?

Replies to Pokimane's tweet were split, with some arguing that "nobody" was mad about women in gaming. Many attempted to disprove their logic, with the replies section spawning a whole debate.

Discussion on the tweet 1/3 (Image via Pokimane/Twitter)

Discussion on the tweet 2/3 (Image via Pokimane/Twitter)

Discussion on the tweet 3/3 (Image via Pokimane/Twitter)

Zizaran @Zizaran @pokimanelol 😡 women are stealing my prize money 😡 yeah its a weird hill to die on lmaooo more women in gaming is obviously a good thing, eventually itll be closer to 50/50 hopefully! @pokimanelol 😡 women are stealing my prize money 😡 yeah its a weird hill to die on lmaooo more women in gaming is obviously a good thing, eventually itll be closer to 50/50 hopefully!

Pokimane's tweet assumed to be shading Semmler and Thorin

Pokimane's tweet about "people" being "mad about women in gaming" presents itself soon after the controversy surrounding Auguste "Semmler" Massonnat and Duncan "Thorin" Shields took off.

Earlier this month, ESL announced that the organization was planning to hold a women's esports circuit some time in 2022. Following the news, Semmler made a tweet asking when a "men-only" tournament would be held.

Semmler @OnFireSemmler We're fighting against discrimination and toxicity by discriminating and being toxic. #ggforall We're fighting against discrimination and toxicity by discriminating and being toxic. #ggforall

Following Semmler's statements, a large discussion sparked on the "necessity" vs. "discriminatory" aspect of women-only tournaments. This was joined by many professional esports players, casters and others in the gaming industry.

Many felt that it was currently needed to provide a safe and welcoming platform for women in the industry and increase their participation in the esports sphere.

Thorin @Thorin ESL: Since men are so bad and toxic we made a league only for women. Not because women can't compete with men right now.



Semmler: Seems disingenuous to make it about toxicity when that's not the context of why you're hosting this competitive circuit. ESL: Since men are so bad and toxic we made a league only for women. Not because women can't compete with men right now.Semmler: Seems disingenuous to make it about toxicity when that's not the context of why you're hosting this competitive circuit.

Thorin's dramatic response (Image via Thorin/Twitter)

While Semmler quickly took to retweeting others and staying fairly silent, his friend and fellow industry professional Thorin opted to quote-tweet and engage in many back-and-forth arguments with those who disagreed with their take or posted other statements against them.

Pokimane has yet to reveal if she was referring to Thorin's and Semmler's state in particular.

m1cks @joshm1cks @pokimanelol not worth giving him the attention @pokimanelol not worth giving him the attention

When told by Joshua "m1cks" Micks to ignore the drama surrounding "him," Pokimane replied with yet another vague tweet.

Regardless, her statement evoked a huge discussion under her own tweet, opening eyes on how the treatment of women and marginalized genders in the esports industry currently stands.

Edited by Atul S