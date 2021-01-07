Internet Sensation MrBeast now owns a verified Brave Browser account: Here is what it means

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has recently become a verified publisher on the Brave Browser, effectively exposing his viewers to Basic Attention Token (BAT) cryptocurrency in addition to the browser itself.

Brave Browser has, of late, announced multiple internet personalities/content creators who have become verified publishers. The move allows MrBeast’s viewers to donate to his channel in the form of the BAT cryptocurrency.

The news has been well received by the BAT community and MrBeast’s fans on Twitter, with people expecting more and more popular personalities to enter the cryptocurrency market in the coming weeks and months.

Moreover, considering MrBeast’s popularity, the move is expected to result in a surge of BAT prices, as it is currently ranked at #62 in CoinMarketCap’s list of global cryptocurrencies.

The news was announced on Twitter by the BATgrowth.com Bot via a tweet. As can be seen in the tweet, the BOT noted that MrBeast has more than 50 million subscribers, therein becoming the biggest YouTuber to have a verified publisher account on the Brave Browser.

If MrBeast advertises Brave on his channel, BAT would absolutely shoot up! https://t.co/9EbubgW4IZ — CalaMariGold (@CalaMariGold) January 7, 2021

Brave was founded by former Mozilla Corporation CEO and JavaScript creator Brendan Eich back in May 2015. It has blown up in popularity over the last two years and currently boasts more than half a million YouTubers, along with around 69,000 content creators.

Youtube channel: MrBeast Shorts is now a verified #Brave browser publisher. Subscribers count: 2,930,000 https://t.co/HQWWlV6npd — batgrowth.com bot (@batgrowth) January 7, 2021

The announcement has resulted in some immediate rise in value of the BAT cryptocurrency, with the value of BATs showing a rise of around 9.5% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Of course, this is not MrBeast’s first foray into the cryptocurrency world. He has, in the past, revealed that he made millions of dollars via his investments in the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

MrBeast’s announcement does not just allow his fans/viewers to donate in the BAT cryptocurrency, it is also expected to result in a huge uptick and an increase in awareness about the BAT currency and the Brave Browser.

The Brave Browser currently has over 24 million active users, with around 7.8 million daily active users. The platform follows a transparent model and regularly posts updates on the website.