MrBeast announces 2021 as his "biggest year yet," and fans believe he is finally going to space

Recently, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson announced on Twitter that 2021 will be his biggest year yet.

MrBeast is an American YouTuber credited with revolutionizing the “expensive stunts” genre on YouTube. He is one of the biggest content creators on the platform and is known for his innumerable acts of philanthropy.

Having been involved in countless charitable initiatives, MrBeast recently opened a restaurant franchise called “MrBeast Burger” with hundreds of planned outlets across the USA. The YouTuber has posted a tweet concerning his plans for 2021. He tweeted that it will be his biggest year yet.

MrBeast announces 2021 as his “biggest year yet,” hints that he is going to space

MrBeast is mostly known for his attention-grabbing stunts and philanthropic initiatives. This has garnered him acclaim from various spheres of the internet. His #TeamTrees initiative raised over $22 million for the Arbor Day Foundation.

Apart from the innumerable giveaways and contests that he hosts and posts about on YouTube, MrBeast recently opened the “MrBeast Burger” franchise. For the sake of promotion, he opened up an outlet for free.

Apart from free food and money, people have received various other goodies and gifts. The YouTuber spends thousands of dollars every day.

No comment — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 1, 2021

MrBeast had recently talked up the possibility of running for President of the United States. Making outlandish statements isn't new to the YouTuber. In his tweet concerning 2021, he also suggested that some of his videos have stopped making sense.

This man finna go to space in 2021 calling it now — Joey (@TheAn1meMan) January 1, 2021

Fellow YouTuber Joseph “Joey” Bizinger replied to MrBeast's tweet by suggesting that MrBeast will probably space. He responded with a cryptic “no comments.” Fans are now convinced that he is going to shoot into space this year.

Of course, there is not a lot that people will put past MrBeast. His fans considered the possibility and had this to say on Twitter:

MrBeast is inching towards the 50 million subscriber mark on YouTube. Going by what he posted on Twitter, he's likely to cross that mark pretty soon.