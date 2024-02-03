Investigate the stone shrine: Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale puzzle guide

Genshin Impact's new region, the Chenyu Vale, comes with new puzzles and secrets to surprise players. It expands the game's age-old Liyue nation, but the place houses numerous new mechanics that everyone is unfamiliar with. One of them is in the form of shrines and cauldrons found within the "Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade" World Quest.

This article will focus on cracking the puzzle behind the stone shrines, which is tied to one of the steps in the World questline.

Genshin Impact "Investigate the stone shrine" step guide in Chenyu Vale World Quest

The "Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade" quest comes with two Acts — "Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain" and "Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu." Since the quest step in question is tied to the latter, you will have to complete Act 1 and start Act 2 before arriving at the quest step/stone shrines.

For Act 1, teleport to the waypoint west of Qingce Village, and you will be pulled in by an NPC named Fujin.

Fujin (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the stone shrine puzzles can be found in Act 2 of "Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade," titled "Floating Jade, Treasure of Chenyu." Here are all the quest steps before the puzzle appears:

Follow Little Mao.

Try entering the Waterfall.

Explore the Domain.

Clean the Mural.

Go to the watchtower of Yilong Wharf.

Board the Bamboo Raft and go to the Jade Mouth.

Go to the Jade Mouth.

Once all the steps have been completed, you are free to investigate the stone shrines in two regions, as asked by the quest journal.

Stone shrine #1

For the first shrine, head south from the teleport waypoint.

Jade Mouth waypoint near the stone shrines in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here, you will need to collect the essence from the bigger cauldrons. Stand aligned with both big and small ones in a straight line, as shown in the image below.

Aligning with bigger and smaller cauldrons in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Once a smaller cauldron has been lit, send the essence back to the bigger cauldron. Now, stand near a smaller cauldron and align yourself again. Ensure that the essence coming to you from a bigger cauldron passes through the smaller one.

Aligning for another smaller cauldron to light it up in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Repeat this until all four smaller cauldrons light up, and then interact with the stone shrine in the middle.

Stone shrine #2

Treasure hoarders near the stone shrine in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second stone shrine, teleport back to the Jade Mouth waypoint and head north. Here, you will find many Treasure Hoarders that must be defeated. Interact to complete the step.