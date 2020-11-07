The COD: Warzone glitches just keep coming, with players finding a new way to become invisible using a loadout drop exploit.

The latest change to loadout drops in COD: Warzone is breaking the game. Players can no longer be crushed by falling loadout drops. This has given COD: Warzone players a way to appear invisible to others. All a player needs to do is stand directly under a falling loadout drop. If the in-game character does not phase out of the way as it lands, then players can be assured they are now invisible to the rest of Verdansk.

Invisible glitch is currently ravaging COD: Warzone

Like most COD: Warzone bugs that gather online attention, this one surely won't stick around for long. Many high profile streamers, such as TimtheTatman, have proven the glitch works. This is usually the number one way Infinity Ward is notified of these game breaking bugs.

This invisibility bug is extremely easy to reproduce. That is what makes it so game breaking. It is not a rare thing, as any player that requests a loadout drop can make it happen.

COD: Warzone exploits need lessened

Outside of TimtheTatman, several other players have showcased how easy it is to obtain invisibility in COD: Warzone. It is unfortunate when a player is on the other side of the exploit, battling someone unseen.

I just wanted to play hide n' seek. pic.twitter.com/TlmU5uZp8H — ً (@ShiveIy) October 4, 2020

Recently, CouRageJD stated that he believes the lack of anti-cheat in COD: Warzone is the biggest failure of any battle royale game. While hackers are a huge issue, the game, with its bugs, is basically allowing non-hackers to act in the same manner.

Call of Duty is one of the biggest game franchises of all time. It is embarrassing that so many exploits have ruined the experience for a large amount of players. There is a lot that COD: Warzone needs to work out before the transition to Black Ops Cold War is complete. Otherwise, many new players may be turned off of the battle royale.