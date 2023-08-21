Is Ace Visconti a good survivor in Dead By Daylight 7.1.2a?

When it comes to Dead By Daylight, many may struggle to choose a character or playstyle, especially for beginners. As such, it can be incredibly helpful for these rookies to know if there is any advantage to using one particular survivor over another. This will eventually bring many to consider purchasing Ace Visconti, one of the many different survivor characters.

However, before committing to their purchase, it may help to know if Ace is worth the money.

Who is Ace Visconti in Dead By Daylight?

Before being abducted by The Entity, Ace was a notorious gambler and scammer, often seen as the luckiest man around. He was never afraid to take a bet and always had a trick up his sleeve. One of his most insane bets saw him go toe-to-toe with an MMA fighter, betting he could last five minutes in the ring without her holding back. Having the opportunity to wipe the smile off Ace's cocky face, the fighter happily agreed to take the bet.

Though he broke several bones and lost a few teeth taking the bet, the renowned MMA fighter was astounded at her lack of ability to knock this bar-hopping con man into a hospital bed and had to pay up.

This sort of luck and arrogance is shown in Dead By Daylight through Ace's three teachable perks, as well as his appearance in-game, being one of the few survivors to crack a smile throughout each round's duration.

What are Ace's perks in Dead By Daylight?

Ace Visconti, as seen in Dead By Daylight (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Ace has three perks that players can unlock by purchasing them from the Shrine of Secrets or by reaching Prestige 1 with Ace. Open-Handed and Up the Ante are both permanent buff perks that affect all survivors in the match. However, Open-Handed is seen as being significantly more useful as this bonus effect grants every survivor an extended range of +16 meters to every aura-reading effect.

Up the Ante, on the other hand, only increases the luck of all survivors in the trial by three percent, raising by three for every survivor that dies in the trial. However, this is just an increase in luck, which does not guarantee any direct effect, as the stat only determines the quality of items found in chests and the odds of survivors unhooking themselves.

Ace in the Hole is the final perk players can get from Ace Visconti in Dead By Daylight. It grants them a 100% chance of finding an item with a purple-tier add-on, with the odds going down to 30 percent for a second add-on. This is a great perk to have for combining other perks like Residual Manifest or Appraisal.

As a bonus, many tournament players run Ace over other male survivors due to his injured noises being significantly quieter. His build also fits the survivor hitbox more accurately, giving the player a more accurate representation of how to interact with the killer in chases.

With this in mind, Ace is a great survivor for hardcore players, but casuals may struggle to find much value in him and his rather niche perks.