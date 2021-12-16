Is the Act of Genesis stance available in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite is full of different stances such as the Act of Genesis that can be used as a cosmetic item in the multiplayer version. Nearly every stance in the game needs to be unlocked through some kind of leveling process, as a purchase in the store or a collectible in the Halo Infinite campaign.

The Act of Genesis stance is a Legendary cosmetic that can be found when players go to the customization menu in Halo Infinite. Most of the cosmetics and stances available in Halo Infinite multiplayer will have a short description of how to obtain them, but the Act of Genesis stance has no details provided and is a mystery to the community.

Will the Act of Genesis appear in Halo Infinite soon?

For one reason or another, the Act of Genesis stance in Halo Infinite is not available, despite it being in the menu. Based on the description, the Act of Genesis can be found in the campaign as players explore the Zeta Halo Ring. Collectibles can be found all over the ring, and multiplayer stances are part of the loot pool.

Considering that the Act of Genesis says to play the campaign in order to unlock it, there is currently a lot of confusion regarding the stance. Some players believe that this stance may appear in a later update or event that provides more cosmetic content to the game.

Another theory is that the stance is being saved for the co-op feature that is already confirmed for the Halo Infinite campaign. However, as of now, there is no officially confirmed date for the co-op feature, so players shouldn't hold their breath for the Act of Genesis stance in Halo Infinite.

Players have tried everything to find the Act of Genesis stance

To find multiplayer cosmetics in Halo Infinite's campaign, players need to look for Mjolnir Armory Lockers that are scattered throughout the map. Taking over different FOBs will reveal the Mjolnir Armory Lockers within that area. Along with those location reveals, players can scroll over the map icons and even read which cosmetics are in that particular locker.

Despite knowing this system, and plenty of players clearing the entire Halo Infinite map, the Act of Genesis stance is still nowhere to be found. In the current state of the campaign, players can open every single Mjolnir Armory Locker and the coveted stance will still be missing. Even getting every achievement or completing Legendary difficulty has been pointless. With any luck, an official update will be given about the stance soon.

Edited by Atul S