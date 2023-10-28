Is Alan Wake 2 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Alan Wake 2 is earning significant acclaim from the gaming community due to its outstanding narrative and groundbreaking gameplay features. The game boasts two separate campaigns, each featuring a playable character – Alan and Saga Anderson. This dual perspective allows players to delve deeper into Alan's storyline and gain insights into the series' future. The game garners praise for not just its various aspects but also its exceptional performance.

Gamers enjoying Alan Wake 2 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are expressing their satisfaction with the game's performance, as there have been no reported issues thus far. Remedy Entertainment, in fact, emphasized its commitment to providing an authentic gaming experience through several development videos released a few months ago. This dedication is why the game is exclusively accessible on a select range of platforms.

Alan Wake 2 platforms, storyline, and more

Alan Wake 2 is unavailable on (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

With a focus on optimizing performance, Remedy Entertainment has chosen to release Alan Wake 2 exclusively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store while omitting Nintendo Switch. While players can relish the remastered edition of Alan Wake on the Switch, the latest installment in Alan Wake's story is unavailable on this platform.

Regarding performance, there have been minimal concerns raised by individuals when it comes to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, certain users have encountered slight problems on PC. Most of these issues revolve around dialogue options and in-game map navigation.

Saga Anderson battling against a terrifying enemy (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Additionally, there have been reports of Alan Wake 2 crashing on PC. It's important to highlight that these problems are relatively minor, and there is potential for Remedy to enhance performance through a future patch.

Alan Wake 2's narrative follows the occurrences of the initial Alan Wake game, where Alan found himself ensnared within the ominous Dark Place. Over the course of 13 years, Alan continues to grapple with his confinement in this shadowy realm while desperately seeking a satisfactory conclusion to his own tale.

Throughout his harrowing journey, Alan confronts nightmarish entities from the darkness and grapples with perplexing psychological horror elements. These elements predominantly manifest as the environment in which Alan traverses, serving as a reflection of his prolific career as a writer.

Alan has penned a variety of books exploring diverse themes such as noir, wit, love, and more, and these very themes conspire to deceive and terrify him as he journeys through this nightmarish realm.

The narrative introduces a second playable character, Saga Anderson, an FBI officer tasked with probing a series of ritualistic cult murders occurring in the Bright Falls region. As Saga conducts her inquiries, her journey becomes intertwined with Alan's, and together, they must confront the daunting entities that present formidable challenges.