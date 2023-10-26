Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti no longer rank among the fastest 1080p gaming graphics cards in the market. However, they can still play Alan Wake 2 with some compromises. The new horror survival game is pretty demanding on PC hardware. It only runs on Nvidia RTX GPUs and uses some of the best rendering technologies so far.

Modest gaming hardware like the 3060 is the worst hit in such demanding games. The graphics card can't run Alan Wake 2 comfortably at the highest settings in 1080p. With aggressive visual compromises, the game won't look the best on these GPUs.

We will list the best settings for the last-gen 60-class cards in this article, targeting FHD 60 FPS experiences in the game.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 can deliver 60 FPS experiences in Alan Wake 2 with a mix of low and medium settings applied. We recommend setting DLSS to "Quality" for the best experience without major frame drops. The latest Remedy Entertainment installment is one of the first titles to support DLSS 3.5. However, the 3060 doesn't support this tech.

Our graphics settings recommendation for the RTX 3060 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)

1280 x 720 (Quality) Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its non-Ti sibling. Therefore, players with this card can turn DLSS off in-game without losing a ton of FPS. We recommend the same mix of medium and high settings but at native resolution.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 3060 Ti is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1920 x 1080 (DLAA)

1920 x 1080 (DLAA) Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 doesn't have the best optimization among the latest PC games in the market. However, with the above settings combination applied, gamers on modest hardware like the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can still have a decent experience. The game still maintains 60 FPS without major hiccups, but it doesn't look nearly the best.