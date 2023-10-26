Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti no longer rank among the fastest 1080p gaming graphics cards in the market. However, they can still play Alan Wake 2 with some compromises. The new horror survival game is pretty demanding on PC hardware. It only runs on Nvidia RTX GPUs and uses some of the best rendering technologies so far.
Modest gaming hardware like the 3060 is the worst hit in such demanding games. The graphics card can't run Alan Wake 2 comfortably at the highest settings in 1080p. With aggressive visual compromises, the game won't look the best on these GPUs.
We will list the best settings for the last-gen 60-class cards in this article, targeting FHD 60 FPS experiences in the game.
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The Nvidia RTX 3060 can deliver 60 FPS experiences in Alan Wake 2 with a mix of low and medium settings applied. We recommend setting DLSS to "Quality" for the best experience without major frame drops. The latest Remedy Entertainment installment is one of the first titles to support DLSS 3.5. However, the 3060 doesn't support this tech.
Our graphics settings recommendation for the RTX 3060 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its non-Ti sibling. Therefore, players with this card can turn DLSS off in-game without losing a ton of FPS. We recommend the same mix of medium and high settings but at native resolution.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 3060 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Render resolution: 1920 x 1080 (DLAA)
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 doesn't have the best optimization among the latest PC games in the market. However, with the above settings combination applied, gamers on modest hardware like the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can still have a decent experience. The game still maintains 60 FPS without major hiccups, but it doesn't look nearly the best.