Is Animal Well on Xbox Game Pass?

Animal Well has been quite successful since its launch in May 2024. The game has not only been received extremely well by players but has also been praised by critics for its excellent art style and gameplay. Animal Well is currently available for PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Animal Well has not been released for Xbox consoles, and fans of the game are wondering if it will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass at some point. That said, let us speculate the reasons why Animal Well is not available on Xbox.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Will you get access to Animal Well on Xbox Game Pass in the future?

An Xbox version of Animal Well does not exist, which means it's currently unknown whether there will be a port in the future or not.

PlayStation users got Animal Well as a day-one release as part of their PS Plus subscription. The game could have garnered the same amount of success on the Game Pass as well, but unfortunately, it is not available. Furthermore, it appears that there are no plans to bring it to Xbox consoles or the Game Pass anytime soon.

Why is Animal Well not on Xbox?

Billy Basso is the developer of Animal Well along with his dear friend Dan Adelman, who handles the business aspect of the game. This is what Dan Adelman, Basso's business partner had to say about the Xbox port of Animal Well:

“Billy is the one doing all of the ports and something had to give” - Dan Adelman

This sounds like an issue that may be resolved in the future, leaving open the possibility that Animal Well could eventually arrive on Xbox. However, this remains a speculation at this point.

Games like Animal Well on Xbox

Since the title is not on Xbox and a port has not been confirmed for the console, there are other games like Animal Well on Xbox that can be enjoyed. These indie titles will surely give you an adrenaline rush like Animal Well:

The Last Faith: The difficulty of this game will not only remind you of the Souls games but will also give you a taste of what playing Animal Well feels like.

The difficulty of this game will not only remind you of the Souls games but will also give you a taste of what playing Animal Well feels like. Tales of Kanzera: Zau: This title with all its colors and gameplay elements will captivate you, offering a visual look similar to Animal Well.

This title with all its colors and gameplay elements will captivate you, offering a visual look similar to Animal Well. Hollow Knight: This game is well known for its difficulty and fighting mechanics, similar to what players experience in Animal Well.

For more Animal Well news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.