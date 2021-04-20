Is Apex Legends Mobile going to steal the spotlight from Fortnite Mobile?

With Apex Legends Mobile beginning its pre-registration drive, the dynamics of the mobile gaming industry will soon begin to shift.
Popular mobile versions of games such as Call of Duty, PUBG, Free Fire and Fortnite will have to raise the bar to hold onto market share.
Apex Legends, developed by Respawn Entertainment, took the world by storm in 2019 after spontaneously being launched without any notice from the developers. Since its launch, the free-to-play multiplayer battle royale has become a staple in the world of esports.
Owing to its fast-paced action, individual character skillset, dynamic maps and cosmetics, as well as the verticality of the battlefield, Apex Legends has become a juggernaut in the world of free-to-play battle royales.
More recently, the game hit the milestone of a 100 million-strong player base in just a little over two years.
While the developers had earlier teased the possibility of an Apex Legends Mobile version, the confirmation that many mobile gamers were waiting for only came a few hours ago.
However, with the mobile version coming out soon, the real question to be asked is: how will this affect the current mobile games that are already out there? This especially concerns Fortnite as Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Apple.
Will Apex Legends Mobile be the final nail in the coffin for Fortnite mobile?
Despite the numerous issues surrounding the Epic Games vs Apple legal battle, the total number of registered Fortnite accounts sits at a whopping 350 million, with 116 million of them being mobile accounts.
However, due to the Epic Games vs Apple stand-off, approximately 63% or roughly 73 million iOS Fortnite Mobile players lost access to the game when it was pulled out of the Apple App Store in August 2020.
The remaining 43 million Fortnite Mobile players who play on Android are currently facing numerous issues, which are yet to be corrected by Epic Games.
With Apex Legends Mobile entering the market, a large portion of these players may consider jumping ship permanently.
While most mobile gamers are happy with the fact that Apex Legends is coming to mobile, there is a certain rift within the community regarding crossplay and other general issues.
One Twitter user even provided a detailed explanation as to why launching Apex Legends Mobile is a bad idea.
With Apex Legends Mobile rolling out the beta version of the game to countries like India and the Philippines (which are home to millions of mobile gamers) next month, it's not just Fortnite Mobile that could be at risk of losing market share, but many other battle royale games as well.
