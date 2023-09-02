Is Armored Core 6 available on the Nintendo Switch?

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is out now for PC and consoles, bringing the latest in From Software's iconic sci-fi series to fans. With a brand new era of tight, hardcore mech-on-mech action finally upon us, this new entry has not just raised the bar for the genre but also opened the franchise to new fans. With that said, is the game on the Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo's latest hybrid console has been a massive hit among gamers and developers. Even From Software's Dark Souls franchise is on the popular handheld with the remaster of the original. Does this latest offering from the Japanese studio make it over, too?

Can Nintendo Switch fans play Armored Core 6 on the platform?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The series has yet to appear on Nintendo Switch. The Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. No details have been provided by either the developer or the publisher thus far for this decision.

As for the technical makeup, the game has modest system requirements on PC. With the Switch getting more demanding games like Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1, it should not be unfeasible on paper.

It's difficult to say whether Armored Core 6 will make its way to the platform. Currently, there hasn't been an official announcement, so players should not get their hopes up until further information is provided.

Are there any alternatives to Armored Core 6 on Nintendo Switch?

Interestingly, there is one. Daemon X Machina, developed by Marvelous Inc. of Rune Factory 5 and Fate Extella fame, is a solid substitute. Originally released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive in 2019, it features high-octane mecha action encapsulated with stylized cel-shaded graphics. Set in a sci-fi universe, it pits human pilots against rogue AI corrupted by energy from a moon collision.

Daemon X Machina also borrows many influences from the Armored Core series as far as gameplay is concerned. Players will customize Arsenal mech parts like head, torso, varied weapons, and more to take them into battle. Various enemy mechs also impede the player's path, and maneuverability is key to winning fights, especially against monstrously huge bosses.

In fact, Kenichiro Tsukuda, the producer for Armored Core 2 and 3, also helmed this project. So, this is a spiritual successor to the From Software series in many ways. Players can expect to engage in similar bite-sized missions as they explore sandbox environments and fight waves of foes. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, it is also one of the better-looking games on the Nintendo Switch.

Since its release, Daemon X Machina has also made it over to PC. However, given it is a niche game within an even more niche sub-genre, it is not a particularly popular title. Those waiting until a potential Armored Core 6 announcement on Nintendo Switch should consider picking this up. While it may lack the depth of the Armored Core series, the same spirit is intact.