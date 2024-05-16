Is Assassin's Creed Shadows coming to last-gen console PS4 and Xbox One?

With Assassin's Creed Shadows finally revealing itself to the world, you may wonder if the game will come on last-generation consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One. The latest title in this time-jumping franchise is finally setting sail toward feudal Japan, and you'd want to raise your banner for Oda Nobunaga, but you own a older console.

Unfortunately, Assassin's Creed Shadows will not make its way to the older Xbox One and PS4 consoles. The official Ubisoft Store has only listings for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PS5.

This article dives into details and speculates why the latest title in the Assassin's Creed series will not be featured on last-generation consoles.

Why Assassin's Creed Shadows is not coming to last-generation consoles?

Although Assassin's Creed Mirage was released on PS4 and Xbox One, the latest installment will skip them. The game is being developed for the current-generation PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This allows developers to take advantage of the hardware to push the game's visual quality.

The PS4 and Xbox One are simply too old to support the new revamped Anvil Engine's visual quality, which ultimately led to the decision of Assassin's Creed Shadows not to come to these platforms.

Games like Assassin's Creed Shadows you can play on Xbox One and PS4

You can enjoy a few titles while waiting for Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

It can be frustrating that you cannot embark on the epic adventure of Yasuke and Naoe on the Xbox and PS4, but you can enjoy a few alternatives on your last-generation consoles. Here is a list of all of them:

Ghost of Tsushima - One of the most iconic samurai games that will take you to the islands of Tsushima. you will play as Jin Sakai, a nobleman whose entire life gets uprooted as the Mongol hordes invade Japanese territory. Now, you must fight to repel the invasion and free your homeland.

One of the most iconic samurai games that will take you to the islands of Tsushima. you will play as Jin Sakai, a nobleman whose entire life gets uprooted as the Mongol hordes invade Japanese territory. Now, you must fight to repel the invasion and free your homeland. Nioh - Nioh is set during the final days of Sengoku Jidai, and you will take the role of an Irish Sailor, William, and venture across a war-torn Japan.

Nioh is set during the final days of Sengoku Jidai, and you will take the role of an Irish Sailor, William, and venture across a war-torn Japan. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Combine FromSoftware's signature Soulsborne design and combine it with action-focused gameplay, and you get Sekiro. Wolf's journey to protect his lord, Kuro is iconic and this game tells a heartfelt story of loyalty and friendship.

Shadows Die Twice - Combine FromSoftware's signature Soulsborne design and combine it with action-focused gameplay, and you get Sekiro. Wolf's journey to protect his lord, Kuro is iconic and this game tells a heartfelt story of loyalty and friendship. Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Ishin is a spin-off game to the Yakuza franchise that takes you and your favorite underworld icons to the Bakkumatsu period of Japan. You will play as Ryoma Sakamoto and fight to restore the Meiji Dynasty to the throne of Japan.

These are only a few suggestions to consider playing on your PS4 and Xbox consoles. Check out our list of best samurai games to play till Assassin's Creed Shadows launches.