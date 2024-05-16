5 samurai games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows releases

Many players are looking for samurai-themed games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows arrives on November 15, 2024, especially after the recent reveal of the title's cinematic premiere trailer. The previous entry of this franchise was released on October 5, 2023, and with it, Ubisoft took its fans on a journey back to the roots of the series.

This article takes a look at some of the top samurai games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows releases.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

What are the 5 samurai games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows arrives?

1) For Honor

For Honor features many historical warriors (Image via Ubisoft)

Released on February 14, 2017, For Honor is an action game featuring historical warriors like samurais, Vikings, and knights, who go head to head against each other in single-player or multi-player settings.

Set in a fantasy-medieval environment, players can opt to play as members of different factions. Alongside a wide inventory of weapons and fighting styles unique to factions, the title also implements a combat system dubbed the Art of Battle, which pits players against AI or other gamers.

The exciting portrayal of historical warriors of the past makes For Honor one of the best games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows releases.

2) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows comes out (Image via PlayStation PC LLC)

Ghost of Tsushima is making headlines because after almost four years of being a highly sought-after PS-exclusive title, it is finally releasing for PC on May 16, 2024.

Ghost of Tsushima features a breathtaking open-world view of Japan during the first Mongol invasion of the country. Players take control of a samurai who is on a mission to protect Tsushima Island and who, in the process, becomes a warrior dubbed The Ghost.

Ghost of Tsushima is expected to surpass fan expectations, making it one of the best samurai-themed games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows comes around in November.

3) Nioh 2

Demonic altercations in Nioh 2 (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Nioh 2 is set in the late 1500s of medieval Japan, and players control a half-yōkai who must journey through the Sengoku Era. They get to use iconic Japanese weapons like a Kusarigama and an Odachi during their playthrough.

Players must attempt to help Tokugawa Shogunate rise to power while unraveling the mysteries of the in-game setting. On their journey, they will come across key historical figures and foes, who will end up manipulating various events in the game.

Nioh 2 is a worthy game in its own right and is one of the finest samurai style games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows' launch.

4) Samurai Warriors 5

Utilize the Hyper attack system and skills in Samurai Warriors 5 (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Samurai Warriors 5 presents itself as a hack-and-slash genre entry and as a reboot to the old Warriors series from the same publishers.

Samurai Warriors 5 has a fresh story, alongside new and revamped designs for their characters. The game implements a new Hyper Attack system that lets players traverse battlefields quickly, utilize skills that enhance fighting combos, stun their foes, and more.

Thanks to its enhanced combat style and visuals, Samurai Warriors 5 is a definite entry into the list of top samurai games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows arrives.

5) Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Ishin! from the Like a Dragon series is one the top games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows releases (Image via SEGA)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is the last entry into this list of games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows launches. This title features the legendary characters of the Like a Dragon series and is a spin-off tale where Sakamoto Ryoma questions his role in society and goes on quest for vengeance after his father figure gets killed.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! has a notably robust fighting system, similar to that of Yazuka 5. It features a total of four different combat styles, including Brawler, Gunman, Swordsman, and Wild Dancer.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! also encourages players to get more involved with the world to receive Virtue, which can help unlock abilities that further enhance their samurai experience.

