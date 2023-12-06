Is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora coming to Nintendo Switch?

The upcoming launch of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora sees modern console and PC owners prepare themselves for a vast open-world experience. This is also Ubisoft's most cutting-edge game yet, with great visuals powered by the Snowdrop engine. Despite that, the studio has not shied away from supporting the game with various ports.

But with current target platforms being only PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, is there any hope of seeing the sci-fi action-adventure title on Nintendo Switch?

A Nintendo Switch port of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is unlikely to happen

As things stand, it does not look like the game will arrive on the hybrid console. Yes, Snowdrop is officially supported on Nintendo's Switch. Originally built for Tom Clancy's The Division, the engine has been used for other projects like South Park: The Fractured But Whole and even the Switch-exclusive Mario + Rabbids games. However, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a different beast entirely.

It boasts a massive sandbox world with visual detail packed into nearly every crevice. This, coupled with its hefty system requirements on PC, means a port will likely be infeasible. Even assuming a port is possible on paper, the results may not always impress.

The latest Batman Arkham Knight port is a great example of this. Moreover, the console is on its last legs, not just from a tech perspective — thanks to its dated Nvidia Tegra X1 hardware — but also sees declining third-party support as games get ever-demanding in terms of hardware requirements.

Even if the game skips the current Nintendo Switch, perhaps it will arrive on the rumored successor. Assuming the leaks are correct, we may already have a surprise next-gen Ubisoft game in the works for Nintendo's Switch 2.

As it stands now, however, players will have to get the game on PC or consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to enjoy it. Whichever platform gamers choose, they will be able to experience a brand new tale where they will connect with nature and keep their Na'vi tribe safe while thwarting the RDA's unjust plans.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is set to arrive on current platforms on December 7, 2023. Completionists should be sure to check out all achievements beforehand to know what they're getting into.