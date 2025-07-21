Is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora getting a third-person mode?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 21, 2025 18:03 GMT
Exploring whether Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is getting a third-person mode (Image via Ubisoft)
Yes, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is getting a third-person mode soon. Developed by Ubisoft, it is an open-world action-adventure set in the fictional world created by the legendary filmmaker James Cameron. Despite having mixed reviews on Steam, it has sold roughly over two million copies since launch and has a dedicated fan base. The developers have recently shared an official trailer that confirms the arrival of third-person mode, and the fans seem quite excited.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming major update of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora third-person mode: Everything we know so far

The major update in discussion will arrive on December 5, 2025, as mentioned in the official trailer. There are two primary things arriving with this update: third-person mode and New Game Plus.

The third-person mode will allow players to explore the stunning world of Pandora from a completely fresh perspective. It will allow players to take a better look at their customized Na'vi characters while playing, which isn't possible at the moment.

For those who don't know, New Game Plus modes generally allow players to replay the campaign after completing it once, while keeping all the previously unlocked skills and equipment. This mode usually has a slightly high difficulty, which we can expect from this game as well.

In Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, you play the role of a Na'vi that is raised by humans and trained to fight for the Resistance against the RDA. It features a massive open world, numerous human and Na'vi equipment, and unique traversal methods. There's also a multiplayer mode in which you can play with another player as a duo.

Despite the promising description, the game actually received mixed reception from both players and critics. Most of the negative reviews criticize the lack of mission variety and various bugs. However, with the upcoming changes, more players might be interested in giving the game a shot again.

That's everything we know about the upcoming Avatar Frontiers of Pandora update so far. The official patch notes and other changes are yet to be announced.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
