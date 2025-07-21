Is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora getting a third-person mode?

Yes, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is getting a third-person mode soon. Developed by Ubisoft, it is an open-world action-adventure set in the fictional world created by the legendary filmmaker James Cameron. Despite having mixed reviews on Steam, it has sold roughly over two million copies since launch and has a dedicated fan base. The developers have recently shared an official trailer that confirms the arrival of third-person mode, and the fans seem quite excited.On that note, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming major update of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.Avatar Frontiers of Pandora third-person mode: Everything we know so farThe major update in discussion will arrive on December 5, 2025, as mentioned in the official trailer. There are two primary things arriving with this update: third-person mode and New Game Plus.The third-person mode will allow players to explore the stunning world of Pandora from a completely fresh perspective. It will allow players to take a better look at their customized Na'vi characters while playing, which isn't possible at the moment.For those who don't know, New Game Plus modes generally allow players to replay the campaign after completing it once, while keeping all the previously unlocked skills and equipment. This mode usually has a slightly high difficulty, which we can expect from this game as well.In Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, you play the role of a Na'vi that is raised by humans and trained to fight for the Resistance against the RDA. It features a massive open world, numerous human and Na'vi equipment, and unique traversal methods. There's also a multiplayer mode in which you can play with another player as a duo.Despite the promising description, the game actually received mixed reception from both players and critics. Most of the negative reviews criticize the lack of mission variety and various bugs. However, with the upcoming changes, more players might be interested in giving the game a shot again.That's everything we know about the upcoming Avatar Frontiers of Pandora update so far. The official patch notes and other changes are yet to be announced.If you enjoyed what you just read, you can check out the Sportskeeda's Esports &amp; Gaming Section for more articles like this.Read more articles here:What does &quot;in the launcher&quot; mean in Fortnite?When does Ready or Not come out on Xbox and PS5?Does Marvel Rivals have EOMM? Possibilities explored