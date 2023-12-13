Is Ayaka worth getting in Genshin Impact 4.3?

Genshin Impact 4.3 will launch in a week, featuring the return of Kamisato Ayaka for her third rerun. Despite the introduction of new DPS units, she continues to remain one of the best Cryo DPS units on the roster. The Phase I banners will feature her return, sharing banner pity with Navia's debut banner. Kamisato Ayaka and her teams have shown tons of success on most of the hardest floors in Spiral Abyss.

Overall, summoning for Ayaka in Genshin Impact 4.3 is recommended due to her strong DPS potential and team versatility. For those still confused, this article will highlight her pull value and worth in the current metagame.

Genshin Impact: Why you may want to summon Kamisato Ayaka in patch 4.3 banners

Easy to build

Best artifacts and weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

As an older DPS unit in the Genshin Impact roster, Kamisato is fairly easy to build. For Artifact sets, players can easily farm the Blizzard Strayer 4-piece set from the Artifact Strongbox. This allows them to efficiently farm for two different sets for various characters.

When it comes to her weapons, excluding her signature weapon, Mistsplitter Reforged, here are some of the best alternatives:

Finale of the Deep

Amenoma Kageuchi

Both of these 4-star swords are craftable weapons that can be enhanced to refinement level 5.

Strong Elemental Burst and frontload damage

Burst animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayaka's primary source of damage comes from her charge attack and Elemental Burst. All of her damage is frontload with some of the highest damage multipliers in Genshin Impact. Depending on the team composition, this damage can be used to clear both waves or single-target enemies.

Flexible playstyle and team composition

She has a fairly simple playstyle that is easy to learn. All of her attacks have tons of Cryo applications and require less field time. This way, she can also fit herself in a quick-swap playstyle or teams that need two DPS or sub-DPS units. For her teams, you should use Kamisato Ayaka in Freeze or Mono Cryo teams, but she is not restricted to them.

Since she doesn't have any must-have unit to function, this frees up tons of meta units for other teams.

Spiral Abyss ready

Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Numerous previous community statistics have shown Kamisato Ayaka's high usage rate for clearing Floor 12. It is worth mentioning that her usage rate has declined in Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss. The current floors favor tons of Hydro application in off-field damage, favoring characters such as Neuvillette, Furina, Alhaitham, and more.

However, the new 4.3 Floor 12 is sure to reinstate her in the metagame. Rumors also suggest new Spiral Abyss phases will feature enemies that favor Navia and Ayaka's team.

Overworld exploration

Her alternate sprint is one of the best overworld exploration features in Genshin Impact. In this form, Ayaka gains speed and the ability to travel over water bodies. Excluding Mona, there are no other characters with similar abilities that can be used in the overworld.

Poll : Are you pulling for Ayaka in 4.3 banners? Yes No 0 votes