Is there co-op or multiplayer in The First Berserker: Khazan?

The First Berserker: Khazan has finally been released, and players worldwide have already started building their perfect build. Since this game is a souls-like RPG, it has a single-player storyline where gamers start their character's journey from scratch and become powerful over time.

Ad

Titles of this genre revolve around a lone protagonist who gets stronger as the narrative unfolds. However, some players still look forward to playing The First Berserker: Khazan with their friends in co-op and multiplayer modes.

Unfortunately, The First Berserker: Khaza can only be played in single-player mode, as mentioned on the game's Steam page.

The First Berserker: Khazan is a single-player experience

There is no co-op or multiplayer mode in the game (Image via NEXON)

Although gamers can't play The First Berserker: Khazan with their friends, they can enjoy the main campaign alone in all its glory. The single-player mode presents the player with challenging boss fights, where they must juggle their stamina with other combat elements. This adds a layer of tension to the gameplay, requiring gamers to plan their strikes without exhausting Khazan in the process.

Ad

Trending

Are there any co-op or multiplayer souls-like games out there?

Night Reign will be released in May (Image via FromSoftware, Inc.)

The answer is yes! Elden Ring: Night Reign, a spinoff of the iconic FromSoftware title, is a co-op experience set to release on May 30, 2025. In this souls-like game, players can play in a group of three and fight against difficult bosses across the map.

Elden Ring also had a co-op mode, where people could bring in their friends to play with them, but the mode was very restrictive, allowing players to summon others only in certain areas. However, with Night Reign coming out soon, the thirst for multiplayer will finally be quenched for those who were planning to play The First Berserker: Khazan with their friends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.