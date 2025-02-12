Elden Ring Nightreign release date officially announced

Announced for the first time at The Game Awards 2024, Elden Ring Nightreign finally has a release date. Bandai Namco's upcoming soulslike title is all set to release worldwide on May 30, 2025, as confirmed via a social media post a short while back.

The game is also already available for pre-order on all available platforms.

Elden Ring Nightreign will be out on May 30, 2025

Soulsborne fans are in for a sweet treat. After getting an exciting DLC for Elden Ring back in 2024, they will finally be getting a whole new game to play this year in May. Bandai Namco recently confirmed the release date for Nightreign via a social media post that read:

"Remain steadfast against the encroaching rain, Nightfarers. The Nightlord awaits your arrival. Make your landfall in Limveld on May 30th, 2025."

Following this was another exciting piece of information. The game is now out for pre-orders and can even be enjoyed on previous-generation consoles. What this essentially means is that Elden Ring Nightreign will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Elden Ring Nightreign: Pre-order bonuses

The game can now be pre-ordered via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, and Steam. Nightreign will be available in two different editions: the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. While the Standard Edition is priced at $39.99, the Deluxe Edition will cost you an additional $15 and is priced at $54.99.

The pre-order bonus for both the Standard as well as the Deluxe Edition includes a bonus gesture that can be used in-game.

On top of this, Deluxe Edition owners will get an extra DLC. They'll also be eligible to receive some additional playable characters and bosses as well as a digital artbook and mini soundtrack.

