Is Concord dead on arrival? Steam player count shows flat numbers

Concord is Sony Interactive Entertainment’s latest hero-shooter title that is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PC. Players can purchase this game and install it on their PCs through Steam after it debuted on August 23, 2024. However, as depicted by the player count statistics, the game seems to have had a slow start.

Concord offers a classic 5v5 battlefield with 16 different characters, called Freegunners, and six distinct hero categories. At first glance, it seems to feature a similar gameplay to Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch 2 alongside four game modes to help players explore all the characters and their abilities.

This article highlights the performance of Concord on Steam.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Is Concord worth playing on PC?

Yes, Concord is worth playing on PC. Despite its similarities to existing shooter titles, it brings a unique gameplay experience complete with an outer-space setting.

Trending

Concord player count statistics (Image via Steamcharts.com)

The game has managed to receive over 200 reviews after its launch and secured a “Mostly Positive” tag on Steam. However, Sony’s new hero-shooter was not able to break the 1000-player count mark. While the numbers look flat and could be potentially disappointing, its popularity could rise in the coming weeks as more First-Person Shooter (FPS) enthusiasts try it out.

Also Read: A full-game review for Sony's latest hero-shooter

Like every online multiplayer title, Sony's hero-shooter is not flawless and comes with a few quirks—be it the game modes, character ability balance, or gunplay. The developer should ideally iron out these issues and deploy patches to fix problems to provide a smooth experience to its player base in the future.

The game modes are quite straightforward with a Call of Duty-like Kill Confirmed, a classic plant or defuse, single-zone capture, and a multi-zone capture mode where teams need to rake in points by completing objectives. The playlist is easy-to-learn and is expected to help players learn the game and experience all characters and their abilities.

Also Read: Duchess character abilities and more

It also has a class-based perk system where fans can enjoy various power-ups like extended weapon range, faster dodge cooldowns, higher recoil control, better healing, and movement speed buffs.

All such features make Sony’s FPS title interesting and more than a filler title for the console and PC platforms. It is best to try the game individually for a hands-on experience as it might match the playstyle that players are trying to find.

You might be interested in: All trophies and unlock details

Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Concord for more announcements.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!