Is Crash Team Rumble coming to PC?

A multiplayer 4v4 Crash game may not be in anyone's books, but it's finally here. Crash Team Rumble, the latest Crash Bandicoot spin-off game, is now out for consoles. But what about PC? The game's MOBA nature and online aspect mean the game fits like a glove for the platform. After all, MOBAs make up one of PC's most popular multiplayer genres.

Crash Team Rumble also distinguishes itself from the competition thanks to its unique presentation, setting, and gameplay. So it should be a no-brainer release on PC.

Is Crash Team Rumble on PC as well?

Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case, at least for now. The game is only available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is an odd decision, given past Crash Bandicoot games have been released on the system. Though on that note, there have been discrepancies as well.

Crash N Sane Trilogy, the remake collection of the first three Crash Bandicoot games, arrived on PC a year after its debut on PlayStation 4. The same is true for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which is the latest mainline entry in the series. So it is likely that PC fans will be waiting once more. That is if the publisher decides to bring it over in the first place.

Older games in the series have entirely skipped the PC platform altogether. Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is another spin-off still missing on PC. We have no official information from the publisher about why PC was skipped. Here's hoping things turn out for the better in the end for this multiplayer entry.

What is Crash Team Rumble gameplay like?

At a fundamental level, Crash Team Rumble is a MOBA game similar to titles such as League of Legends, DOTA 2, Pokemon Unite, and so on. Players familiar with the game can get into it right away. The only difference here is the Crash Bandicoot theme and fresh traversal elements. Players control one of the various familiar characters from the series, like Crash, Coco, and Dr. Neo Cortex.

There are various maps to choose from, but the core objective remains the same: Collect as many Wumpa Fruits as possible and deposit them in the team's collection area to score the highest. The opposition does the same while contending with enemies who aim to thwart their fruit-collection efforts. The series' platformer DNA shines through with players needing to hop across platforms to grab collectibles.

Toys For Bob @ToysForBob



The first tip from Max: Tawna's hookshot hits an enemy it will stun them With the launch of #CrashTeamRumble only a few weeks away, we're sharing some of our favorite tips from TFB devs!The first tip from Max: Tawna's hookshot hits an enemy it will stun them With the launch of #CrashTeamRumble only a few weeks away, we're sharing some of our favorite tips from TFB devs! The first tip from Max: Tawna's hookshot hits an enemy it will stun them 😵 https://t.co/nfWbgTja2r

This also makes for challenging encounters against foes as players may have to simultaneously manage to jump across gaps while fighting. Each hero has unique attacks, movement abilities, special moves, and so on. Since they are also spread across distinct classes, players must cooperate and find a spot between survivability and outputting damage.

Assuming Crash Team Rumble arrives late on PC, it remains to be seen if people would flock to it over other popular and free offerings on the platform. However, it's certainly something new for PC gamers to check out, regardless of whether the hype for the game is retained over the upcoming months.

