Is the crashing problem in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart getting fixed?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is facing a problem that a lot of new games unfortunately face, and that is the game crashing — a lot.

The reviews of the game are extremely positive, but the actual players are not as satisfied with some of the issues they are having to deal with in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Crashing is a huge problem. It can negate progress if the game wasn't saved, cause the game to completely stop working and much more. Thankfully, this issue may be over soon.

Insomniac Games is working on the crashing problem in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Was a patch released yet for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart resolving the crashing issue? — LeNerdyNinja summoned the FF mobile games (@LeNerdyNinja) June 14, 2021

Many players are facing crashing issues in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, more so in its Challenge Mode than anything. Insomniac Games is yet to fix the problem, but has reached out to some Twitter users saying they are aware.

howdy - we are aware of this and are working on a fix. interim option is to use the game's save menu to load one of the automatic back-up saves we keep for you, and do not complete the quest in challenge mode until fix is out — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 15, 2021

It seems that the most common issue of crashing happens during Challenge Mode when players are tasked with turning in the Zurpstones for Trudi. There have been many instances of this being reported.

yup, we're aware of this one and working on a fix — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 15, 2021

Those aren't the only crashing issues, though. They are just the most notorious. Users are seeing crashes in other parts of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart that need to be resolved as soon as possible.

Rift Apart is awesome.. when it’s not crashing. More specifically it’s nearly impossible for me to get through the Clank sections because it crashes so often during them. — ᴊᴜsᴛᴇɴ 🎮 (@TrophiesAreLit) June 13, 2021

Players should keep a close eye on Insomniac Games' Twitter account. This will more than likely be where they first announce any sort of patch to fix the crash in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

As of now, they are simply aware of the issue and are working on a fix for it. How long that will take could be anybody's guess. Hopefully it will be much sooner rather than later.

Do you have support-related questions about #RatchetPS5 or any of our other games? Please check out some of our helpful resources below!



🎮 Game Support: https://t.co/jdGYzwkbRM

🗨️ PlayStation Support: https://t.co/5SPuotIuhR

💻 Discord Support: https://t.co/G8j0nFeE5P pic.twitter.com/PJeDsGTPsY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 11, 2021

For those players Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and experiencing these issues, Insomniac Games has a pinned tweet with a great link to provide feedback. Head there to report any crashing issues.

