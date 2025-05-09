Is CS Legacy shutting down? Everything about Valve's cease and desist situation explained

CS Legacy has been at the center of a growing discussion after Valve shut down another fan-made project. Recently, the popular fan-made title Classic Offensive received a cease and desist order from Valve, which resulted in its immediate shutdown. The situation sparked concern across the Counter-Strike community, with players questioning if other fan-made projects are safe.
For now, it looks like CS Legacy is not shutting down. However, the future remains uncertain. Here's a brief of the whole situation.
What happened with Classic Offensive and why fans are worried about CS Legacy?
Classic Offensive was a fan-made remake of early Counter-Strike versions, aiming to bring back the gameplay and feel of the original titles. The project had been in development for nearly eight years and even got a green light from Valve in 2017. However, despite years of hard work and backing, Valve suddenly rejected the final Steam build in January 2025 and issued a cease and desist in May 2025 after the developers tried releasing it on ModDB.
In follow-up conversations, Valve claimed that Classic Offensive violated the Steam Subscriber Agreement. The developers expressed disappointment and found this unfair. In the lengthy X statement, they warned other creators to reconsider working within the Valve ecosystem. This got the fans quite worried about the Legacy project.
How CS Legacy defended its legality and why it's still safe for now
In response to the Classic Offensive shutdown, the CS Legacy team also issued a detailed statement on X, explaining why their project is still within the legal boundaries. They made it clear that their project is completely non-profit, and built using Valve's Public Souce SDK 2013, which allows for mods as long as they do not monetize it.
The team assured the fans all assets are 100% original and that they are in direct communication with Valve. They also added later in the statement that the SDK license terms have remained unchanged since February 2025, so if there were any issues, they would've already received a warning.
That's everything we know about the situation so far. Despite the CS Legacy team seemingly doing everything legally, the Classic Offensive situation shows how quickly Valve’s stance shifted. Although the game is non-commercial and everything seems fine for now, there’s still a chance of them facing some challenges, but only time will tell what's going to happen.
