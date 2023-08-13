Is D.Va going to be the upcoming remade transgender hero in Overwatch 2?

With Overwatch 2 entering Season 6, much speculation has begun surrounding D.Va, the fan-favorite mech-piloting Tank hero. Before diving into the nitty-gritty details, it should be noted that the roster consists of varied heroes across different gender identities and s*xual orientations. This has made Blizzard Entertainment's FPS multiplayer franchise fairly popular among the LGBTQ community.

Given the developer's past record, fans tend to speculate about future heroes. Recent comments from the developers have created a buzz within the community about a possible transgender character. Based on their statements, many players think an existing hero might see an overhaul.

Could D.Va be the transgender hero being talked about for Overwatch 2?

In a recent interview with Dexerto, senior narrative designer Jen Stacey revealed that the development team is always brainstorming about improving representation in their latest game, Overwatch 2. In her own words:

"That’s definitely a conversation we have on this team, and it’s something that matters to us."

This is true. So far, we have seen many examples of this, beginning with the original game in 2016. Tracer and Soldier 76 are gay, while Baptiste has also recently been confirmed to be bisexual. This was first determined by fans after Season 5's pansexual Lifeweaver featured voicelines flirting with the Haitian Support hero.

Moira is another Support who has androgynous features and is apparently gender non-conforming. She definitely has a story to tell in the near future, as per a Telegraph interview a few years ago with the original game's lead writer Michael Chu.

In other words, this leaves the door open for many possibilities in the future. With that said, the community is expecting D.Va to also eventually join the club.

But what makes one so sure about D.Va being picked? For one, we have not had a queer rep for a Tank hero thus far. Yes, it could be a new hero, but the developers are also open to reworks. Plus, we have already had surprise reveals about an existing character's identity. Case in point, Pharah, who was confirmed to be lesbian during the recent Pride Month-focused event for Overwatch 2.

Let's look back at the recent interview with Stacey, who elaborated:

"I can’t talk too much about our future development plans for any of our heroes. Definitely know that’s something we think about and talk about."

So with Blizzard adding new pages to existing characters' lore and background, D.Va getting an overhaul is not unlikely. Overwatch 2 does not have trans representation yet, and with many iconic heroes occupying the LGBTQ spectrum, there's always room for more.

Hypothetically speaking, if D.Va does end up being transgender, it remains to be seen how the rest of the fandom will react.

Overwatch 2's Season 6, dubbed "Invasion," is live right now. With a new progression system, PvE story missions, and even a Support hero, Blizzard aims to turn a new leaf for the multiplayer title.

The game is available on various platforms, including PC (via Steam and Battle.net), PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.