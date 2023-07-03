Is Dave the Diver Steam Deck compatible?

Dave the Diver was released on June 28, 2023. Despite not being the most anticipated title in the industry, unlike most newly released indie games, it has gained a lot of popularity for its unique storyline and RPG features. It is currently trending on Steam with overwhelmingly positive reviews, and fortunately, it does not require a high-end device.

However, fans are unsure if the indie title will run smoothly on their Steam Desk. As various games are slowly being tested for the handheld, this article will provide a detailed overview of the RPG title's compatibility with the device.

Dave the Diver is Steam Deck-compatible and can be run without any issues

The developers have recently tested Dave the Diver and it is currently at the top of the Steam Deck-verified list. Although the device can handle the RPG title with constant 60 fps without problem, it may occasionally drop to 30 fps.

The game is currently in Early Access, which means that there are likely some bugs present. The optimization problems are being fixed with patches and are barely noticeable at the moment. It is likely to be fixed completely once it is officially released.

Steps to download and install Dave the Diver on Steam Deck

The game can be installed on your Steam Deck by following these steps:

Purchase Dave the Diver from the Steam store. Go to your library. Click on the Download option and follow the steps to install.

After following these steps, the game will be available to launch from your library. You can explore the vast Blue Hole, explore the world, and can manage your restaurant respectively to enjoy a wonderful experience in the title.

Perks of Steam-verified games

You can enjoy the following perks while playing verified games on Steam Deck:

Auto-configuration of default controller settings. Although, you can set it up according to your preference.

The Steam overlay can be accessed.

Optimal graphics settings are selected by default.

Furthermore, Steam-verified games are quickly updated when new patches are released, meaning that they run smoothly and without glitches. Additionally, you can experiment with various settings to find the best fit between visuals and performance.

Dave the Diver is currently available for purchase and download on PC (using Steam) and MacOS. Upon release, the game is likely to be available on more platforms.

