Is Dead Space multiplayer? Specifications, crossplay, and more

Dead Space (2023) is a remake of the classic 2008 survival-horror title of the same name. The game features an extensive single-player campaign following space engineer Issac Clarke, as he boards the USG Ishimura and fends off against the horrors lurking within.

Prior entries in the franchise, starting with Dead Space 2 (2011) have had some form of co-op multiplayer in them. This quite naturally brings the prospect of multiplayer modes to the remake as well.

Unfortunately, the Dead Space remake does not have any multiplayer options. Read on to learn why - and how the sequels may add this feature later.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Dead Space is a purely single-player experience

Much like the original, the 2008 classic, the Dead Space (DS) remake is a purely single-player title. This should not come as a surprise, given it never received a trailer or announcement advertising the same.

The remake instead focuses its masterfully crafted spooks in a slow-burning campaign - which has worked out in its favor. The campaign does not feature co-op modes either.

This decision was most likely taken to preserve the original's spirit, whilst avoiding "unnecessary" expansions.

Sequels may add in multiplayer and co-op functionality

Both sequels of the original Dead Space game addressed the missing multiplayer mode during launch. In particular, DS2 offered an extensive multiplayer deathmatch-esque mode - where players could assume control of either Engineers or the mutated Necromorphs. The 4v4 battle mode had the teams duking it out, battling against time to secure certain objectives.

Unfortunately, Electronic Arts has decided to shut down servers for the DS2 multiplayer service on December 8, 2023, after which the game mode will no longer be accessible.

Co-op gameplay for DS3 (image via Electronic Arts)

DS3, on the other hand, was released with the option to play the entire campaign in co-op, tagging players together as either Issac Clarke or John Carver.

Neither of these options were available in the remake. It is hoped that with the remakes of DS2 and DS3, these features will be implemented and remastered - provided the team at EA Motive decides to ever remake said titles.

The Dead Space remake was released worldwide on January 27, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. This next-gen reimagining of the 2008 classic has received universal acclaim for its visuals, atmosphere, and intriguing plot - all the while staying true to the original.

Players board the USG Ishimura and face the Necromorph infection, slaughtering dozens of abominations in an attempt to survive and find the truth behind the disaster.

For more news and updates on survival-horror games, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.