Is Death Stranding 2 coming to PS4? Possibilities explored

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach is the highly anticipated sequel to game development mastermind Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding that was released initially for the PS4 in 2019. It will continue the story of the courier named Sam Porter Bridges, played by Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, as he explores a deadly post-apocalyptic USA to deliver supplies to far-off survivors.

As Death Stranding 2's release date draws near, fans might be wondering if the game will be available on last-gen consoles. Unfortunately, we probably won't be getting a PS4 version, as it's highly unlikely that the new title will be ported to an older console. Let's dive deeper into the reason.

Note: This article is speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Death Stranding 2 PS4 might not be coming after all

Death Stranding sequel will not get a PS4 release (Image via Kojima Productions)

A Death Stranding 2 release on the PS4 is most likely not going to happen for many reasons. If you look at the release platforms of Death Stranding 1, you will see that it was initially released on the PS4 and was later ported over to Windows PC a year later, in July 2020.

After the PC release, a new version of the game, titled Death Stranding Director’s Cut, was released for the PS5 in September 2021, followed by its Windows release in March 2022. It featured updated next-gen graphics, along with many changes, including cross-over content from other games like Half Life and Cyberpunk 2077. This version was also ported over to the Xbox Series X/S in November 2024 and for iOS and macOS devices in January 2024.

In other words, the first Death Stranding title was not released for any previous-generation consoles. Moreover, most games do not get ported over to older consoles. Therefore, the sequel will likely not be released on any previous generation consoles like the PS4 and the Xbox One either.

While it will be releasing for the PS5 quite soon, you can expect it to get ported over to Windows and Xbox Series X/S in the next few years. However, only time will tell whether it will be ported to the Nintendo Switch 2 as well.

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

