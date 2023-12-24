Is the EA FC 24 Wildcard Foundations Guarantee pack worth it?

EA Sports has released several exciting new packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, including the Wildcard Foundations Guarantee pack. As its name suggests, it guarantees at least one player from the latest promo roster and is among the only packs released in the game so far to do so. The Winter Wildcards promo has always been a popular event in the world of Ultimate Team since its inception in FIFA 22, and EA FC 24 is no different.

EA Sports is providing gamers with plenty of content to keep them engaged and entertained over the course of the week. These include objectives, SBCs, and store packs like the Wildcards Foundations Guarantee pack.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Wildcards Foundations Guarantee pack is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Store packs have been a major aspect of Ultimate Team content in EA FC 24. Every promo introduces multiple new special packs for gamers to try their luck and obtain some special cards. The Winter Wildcards promo is another example of this practice, with the Wildcards Foundations Guarantee pack now up for grabs.

Like the Elite Wildcards Guarantee pack, this pack also guarantees a Winter Wildcard player. It is much cheaper than the former and costs 200,000 coins or 1,000 FC points to unlock. However, the rewards on offer are also of a lower level, with only one promo item being guaranteed instead of three.

What does the Wildcards Foundations Guarantee pack contain in EA FC 24?

The pack includes one guaranteed Winter Wildcards player item, as well as 50 rare gold players rated 80 or higher. It also has a loan player pick between two Winter Wildcards footballers and a loan player pick between two Winter Wildcards Icons. All items are untradeable, and the loans are for 10 matches each.

These are the exact pack probabilities based on the various card types available in this pack:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 88+ player: 55%

Triple Threat player: 2.9%

Thunderstruck player: 3.4%

Radioactive player: 1.1%

Winter Wildcards player: 100%

Winter Wildcards Icon player: 1.2%

Since EA Sports has re-released some of the best footballers from past promos like Triple Threat, Centurions, and Radioactive, boosted versions of players like Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe are also available in this pack. This makes it one of the most appealing packs to be released during this promo, even though it is not as expensive.

However, it is still not worth purchasing the Wildcards Foundations Guarantee pack with coins since 200,000 is a lot in the world of Ultimate Team, and most Winter Wildcards players are cheaper than this threshold. The pack is only worth it for those willing to spend money on FC Points in EA FC 24.