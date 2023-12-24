Is EA FC 24 worth buying in the Steam Winter Sale 2023?

EA FC 24 is one of the hundreds of video games that have major discounts as part of the Steam Winter Sale 2023 catalog. The seasonal sale has returned to the largest digital PC games store, providing incredible deals on all kinds of genres. While there are plenty of amazing deals to consider, the latest discount on the football video game could be worth considering for any prospective buyer.

As of writing, EA FC 24 is enjoying a 60% discount on both the Standard and Ultimate editions. This is the highest drop in price that the game has attracted since its global release on September 29, 2023. Interestingly, this discount isn't limited solely to the Steam Winter Sale 2023 since a similar discount has also been applied for consoles.

With several improvements made in recent times, let's take a look at why this deal is worth your time and money in the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

EA FC 24's Steam Winter Sale 2023 discount has come at the perfect time

Typically, every FC video game (previously FIFA) has a shelf-life of 12 months, and the content is concentrated along two broad modes. One part of EA FC 24 includes a host of offline content divided into plenty of options like Career Mode, Exhibition matches, and Volta.

The other part tends to be the more popular online modes that include Ultimate Team as well. This is the live-service part, which witnesses new content on a daily basis. Typically, Ultimate Team tends to be extremely popular among beginners and veterans alike, as it allows the community to build up their dream squads.

The latest Steam Winter Sale 2023 discount appeared when the game was about to complete the first quarter. Typically, the first three months tend to be slow, with things picking up pace during the second quarter.

This period usually features one of the most popular promos in Ultimate Team - Team of the Year (TOTY), with the other being Team of the Season (TOTS). However, the winter period tends to be quite festive, and it has been no different this year.

The Winter Wildcards promo started earlier on December 22, and it has provided plenty of interesting avenues for rewards. It has also introduced special cards for both active footballers and retired legends. Some of the best cards from older promos are also currently available in the packs. While you'll still have to be patient with the team-building aspect, starting now will quicken the process.

Additionally, you'll be all set up for the TOTY promo, which is scheduled to arrive at the end of January 2024.

The Steam Winter Sale 2023 also arrived after a period when EA FC 24 received six major title updates. The last one, Title Update 6, has witnessed a major shift in the gameplay meta. This patch has included plenty of changes based on the feedback from the community. While there are still several things that need to be resolved, the gameplay is in a far better state now than it was at launch.

Content has never been a problem with EA FC 24, and there's plenty to keep you engaged throughout the year. However, you can save 60% by getting the game in the Steam Winter Sale 2023. You end up getting the same content, but you pay less than half of the original price.

If you're a fan of online content, you can still catch up to most of it. Moreover, all the popular promos are yet to come, and starting now will offer you about a month to get up to pace. While more improvements are required, EA FC 24 is pretty much the best football game on the market, and it can now be availed at a bargain price.