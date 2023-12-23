EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards leaks hint at Premier League stars coming to Ultimate Team

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards promo is off to a successful start, all thanks to the plenty of amazing rewards currently available in packs. Additionally, EA Sports has introduced some great alternatives: Seasonal Milestones, SBCs, and objectives. That's not all, as recent leaks by FIFATradingRomania have suggested that two successful English Premier League stars are about to be added to the promo.

The recent leak hints towards the emergence of promo cards for Jeremy Doku and Christopher Nkunku. Both Premier League superstars are hugely popular in the community, with the former already winning a TOTW item in the previous weeks. While EA Sports has yet to make any official announcements, certain predictions can be made regarding the leaked EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards items.

EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Doku and Nkunku possible release date

It's clear that both items won't be available via SBCs since EA Sports has already released the full schedule of all challenges. The set includes entries for both active footballers and former Icons, and neither Nkunku nor Doku is featured.

On December 23, EA Sports conducted a mini-release that included special cards for four footballers. Certain rumors suggest that the Team 2 cards will be available on December 25 to celebrate Christmas.

However, the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards promo is going to be a two-week affair if the SBC schedule is considered. It's more likely that EA Sports will release the special cards of Doku and Nkunku on Friday, December 29. Nevertheless, it's best for the community to wait for the official release before drawing any conclusions regarding the release date.

EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Doku and Nkunku card stats

As the official release hasn't occurred, both items' key stats remain unknown. FTR has made some bold predictions regarding how the duo could look like.

Jeremy Doku

Overall: 87

Position: RW

Pace: 97

Shooting: 82

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 91

Defense: 35

Physicality: 78

Christopher Nkunku

Overall: 89

Position: CF

Pace: 88

Shooting: 87

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 92

Defense: 68

Physicality: 70

It will be interesting to learn if the official stats of the duo will match the predicted numbers and what kind of reception they will have among the players.