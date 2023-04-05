Is EA Sports PGA Tour available on Xbox One?

EA Sports PGA Tour is ready to release and fill the void of golf games given the fact that the previous release was back in 2015. With this iteration being the first in eight years, the vast majority of last-gen console owners, including those on Xbox One, are also excited to get their hands on the game; however, it will not be released on Xbox One.

The title aims to deliver a definitive golf experience via realistic gameplay mechanics, a beautiful rendition of real-world golf courses, major tournaments with constant updates over time, and more. This is one of the prime reasons for it to skip Xbox One.

Why EA Sports PGA Tour is not available on Xbox One

The vast demographic of gamers still play on last-gen consoles like Xbox One and EA Sports PGA Tour’s absence on it is a piece of unfortunate news. The gap between the previous golf game from EA Sports and this one also aggravates the disappointment.

However, there are certain reasons for this decision. Under the FAQ section of the official page, it is stated:

“EA SPORTS PGA TOUR’s high-fidelity visuals and gameplay are only possible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S consoles as well as some PCs, so the game was developed with this in mind.”

Despite being a shocker for many, it is a valid reason since the game comprises about 30 intricately detailed real-life golf courses and in-depth gameplay mechanics that aim at simulating the golfing experience.

Every shot will be impacted by a plethora of natural factors like the terrain of the golf course, the type of club used by the player, the wind in that particular golf course, and more. Furthermore, the game features all major tournaments like the U.S. Open Championship, Masters Tournament, the Open Championship, and the PGA Championship.

More about EA Sports PGA Tour

EA Sports PGA Tour is set to include 11 pro golfers. Fans can embark on their golf journey in Career Mode by creating a custom character and choosing whether to start off as an amateur or catapult their journey by being a professional.

More content is planned to be added to the game in the upcoming months and EA Sports is determined to deliver a top-notch golf experience by including live events, the details of which will be shared in the future. The current season is called Season 1: Road to the Masters and unravels at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Fans inclined to compete with other players can partake in the Competitive mode or indulge in a laid-back golfing multiplayer experience in the Social mode. EA Sports PGA Tour is set to launch on April 7, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

