Is Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree coming to PS4?

The Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree is currently generating significant excitement within the gaming community, and it is considered FromSoftware's biggest expansion yet. The hype around the DLC is amazing, as players eagerly await its release. However, there's one concern, and that is regarding its platform availability, particularly for those who own PlayStation 4 consoles.

Elden Ring was the blockbuster of 2022. It is considered one of the greatest action role-playing games ever created. That is the reason players are eager not to miss out on the opportunity to delve into Shadow of the Erdtree. Fortunately, there's good news for PlayStation 4 owners. They need not fret over the expansion's availability.

Can you play Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree on PS4?

Apart from Nintendo Switch, Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree will be accessible on all platforms (Image via Bandai Namco)

Yes, Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree is compatible with the PS4. Bandai Namco's official website confirms its availability on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Thus, except for Nintendo Switch, the DLC will be accessible across all platforms.

To acquire the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, simply visit the game's official website, where you'll discover comprehensive details about the upcoming content.

Remarkably, the DLC has four distinct editions: Standard, Deluxe, Premium, and Collector's.

The scheduled release date for the expansion is June 21, 2024, and pre-orders for it are currently open. You can pre-order the DLC from your preferred platform's store or directly through the Bandai Namco's website to finalize the pre-ordering process.

Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree editions and contents

Elden Ring DLC Collector's Edition (Image via Bandai Namco)

The DLC will be available in four different editions.

Standard Edition:

Includes: DLC only

Premium Edition:

Includes: DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree Digital Artbook, and Original Soundtrack

Deluxe Edition:

Includes: Base game, DLC, Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack of the game, Shadow of the Erdtree Original Artbook and Original Soundtrack

Collector's Edition:

Includes: Base game, DLC, a finely detailed figure of Malenia – Blade of Miquella, complete ELDEN RING Original Soundtrack, exclusive STEELBOOK featuring the Elden Ring, exclusive 40-page hardback art book, 3 Exclusive Art cards, exclusive woven patch, 3 exclusive stickers featuring in-game emblem patterns, exclusive poster representing a hero from the past.

For further details regarding the pricing of each edition, you can visit the store on your chosen platform (such as the PSStore) or Bandai Namco's official website.

