Is Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle worth buying?

Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle is easily the most confusing piece of DLC FromSoftware has released. The most peculiar aspect of this edition of the upcoming Elden Ring expansion is that it's not shown under the base game as one of the add-ons. At least, that's the case on PS5 and PS4.

While the Steam and Xbox versions categorize the Premium Bundle as one of the DLC options, the PS4 and PS5 versions list only the Standard Edition of the expansion. To get the Premium version, you must manually navigate to the DLC section in the PlayStation Store and select it.

However, before navigating the list of menus and categories in the PlayStation Store, you might be wondering whether the Premium Bundle is even worth this much hassle.

What is included in Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle?

Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle is quite similar to Elden Ring's Deluxe Edition in terms of its offerings. The former comes with a $50 price tag and includes not only the expansion but also a digital copy of the official soundtrack, as well as the artbook. Note that the bundle doesn't come with Elden Ring's base game.

That said, here's a look at all the different editions of Shadow of the Erdtree:

Standard Edition ($39.99)

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle ($49.99)

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Digital artbook & OST

Shadow of the Erdtree Edition ($79.99)

Elden Ring base game

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Elden Ring base game

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Pre-order bonus

Digital artbook & OST

The pre-order bonus is a DLC-exclusive gesture, which you can also unlock later in the game, via progression.

Should you buy Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle?

To address the real elephant in the room, is Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle worth the extra $10, or is it better to stick with the Standard Edition? Well, the answer is very much dependent on how you value the extra add-ons the Premium Bundle has to offer.

There's nothing wrong with getting just the Standard Edition for $40 and calling it a day. Considering that FromSoftware never locks anything behind a paywall, you won't be missing out on much by choosing the Standard Edition.

However, if you enjoy collecting game soundtracks and artbooks, you might not want to miss the Premium Bundle. FromSoftware's games almost always feature some of the best OSTs out there. As such, paying the additional $10 to access the entire soundtrack is an excellent deal, in my opinion.