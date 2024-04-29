Is Ezra Theodore worth pulling in Reverse 1999?

Ezra Theodore, an upcoming 6-Star Arcanist in Reverse 1999, will debut in the 1.5 Version Phase Two update. He will be a featured character on The Spores of Peace banner that goes live from March 9 to March 30. The Star Afflatus Arcanist will be accompanied by a new 5-star Beast-type Desert Flannel and Plant-type Satsuki at a boosted drop rate.

Ezra, a researcher in the LaPlace Australian Branch, is the first playable human character in the title. He has Shield, Support, and Debuff tags and plays as a Support character in Reverse 1999. This article provides a brief overview of his skills and the best teammates, helping Timekeepers decide whether to pull him or not.

Ezra Theodore in Reverse 1999: Everything you need to know

Ezra Theodore specializes in dealing Mental Damage with his kit and his abilities allow him to buff allies and debuff enemies. He can also grant Moxie and Eureka to all allies with his Ultimate. However, Ezra sacrifices some of his HP to use his basic incantation skills. Below are the details of this Afflatus Arcanist in Reverse 1999:

Compassion All-Round (Ultimate): His Ultimate buffs all allies and grants them Moxie and Eureka. Additionally, all mushrooms mature and are immediately triggered after he plants all Honey Fungus on the battlefield.

Protection to the Body (basic): It is a mass attack skill that deals Mental damage to enemies by sacrificing a certain amount of Ezra’s current HP. In addition to Mental, Ezra deals Genesis damage (can score a critical hit) to two enemies and plants Honey Fungus.

Stimulus to the Mind (basic): Ezra mass buffs his allies while using the skill by losing a certain amount of his current HP. He grants shields to all allies for a round and plants Ghost Fungus.

Explanation of status effects

Ghost Fungus: A mushroom that grows once at the beginning of the battle. It matures after growing thrice and inflicts two stacks of Discernment to all allies. Discernment increases allies’ critical damage by 40%.

Honey Fungus: A mushroom that grows similar to the Ghost Fungus and grants Vulnerability to all enemies. Vulnerability reduces the damage taken by 25% when attacked.

Ezra Theodore’s Inheritance effects

Ezra Theodore at Insight II in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Ezra Theodore’s Inheritance is called the Fungus Ecosystem Machine. He gains two Eureka at Insight I when entering a battle and four after casting his Ultimate. If the mushrooms are maxed out and match the type of basic incantation Ezra casts, he spends two Eureka to grow the matching mushroom once and trigger the effects if matured.

The Insight II level of the Inheritance reduces the damage Ezra takes by 8%. At Insight III, he can recover a certain amount of Lost HP at the end of each round for every mushroom on the battlefield.

While Ezra casts any basic incantation skill, he spends two Eureka to receive one Moxie (if the mushrooms are maxed out but don’t match the incantation type). This effect is triggered when Ezra has less than five Moxie. It's highly recommended to max out Ezra's Inheritance levels to make him one of the best support characters in Reverse 1999.

Should you pull Ezra Theodore in Reverse 1999?

Ezra Theodore is one of the Reverse 1999 characters who is AP-greedy because he depends on mushrooms to be effective in the battle. He is an excellent addition to crit. oriented teams because of his ability to buff all allies’ critical damage. However, you can use him in any team due to his versatile kit that enables him to give shields, Moxie, and Eureka to all allies.

You must upgrade his Inheritance fully because he sacrifices his HP each time he uses basic incantation skills. Upgrading him to Insight III allows him to recover a certain percentage of lost health and stay longer in battles.

He is a valuable support for Star characters and those who are squishy. Star-type Arcanists, such as Regulus, 37, Tooth Fairy, and Lilya, are some of the best teammates for Ezra Theodore. Other Arcanists, such as Plant-type Arcanists, Eagle, and Intellect-type 6, also work well with him.

You'll have to spend a considerable amount of time getting used to his kit because he sacrifices his HP and depends on mushrooms to be effective during fights. Any player using him must focus on availing the mushrooms he plants. However, once the learning phase is over, he can become one of the best Supports in Reverse 1999.

In conclusion, Ezra Theodore is a must-pull if you intend to use 37 in Reverse 1999's future adventures. Moreover, using him with Jiu Niangzi in Mane’s Bulletin game mode will make boss battles a breeze. Ezra's kit offers excellent support abilities, valuable buffs, and shields, which makes him worth pulling.