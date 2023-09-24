Is the FC 24 Essentials Starter Pack worth it?

The Essentials Starter Pack is one of the several promo options that's available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it is exclusive for early access users. While Standard Edition owners can still open it with the EA app, only EA Play Pro subscribers and PC players can open it within the game. As it's a promo pack, the offerings are unique, and they could be advantageous as well. However, you'll also have to spend a lot more than what ordinary packs cost.

Whether you choose to get it with FC points or FUT coins, the costs are steep, which raises the important question of whether you're better off opening standard packs. Considering what it offers and the current stage of Ultimate Team, it could make sense to extend the Essentials Starter Pack for FC 24 players.

FC 24 Essentials Starter Pack contents and price

EA Sports has included the chance for players to get some of the strongest cards currently present in Ultimate Team. Moreover, it's also possible for you to find one of the five Nike MadReady items there.

Here's the list of all possible content:

25 Rare Gold Players, rated 80 or higher.

1 of the 25 is guaranteed to be rated 84 or higher.

1 loan player item rated 86 or higher on a 10-game contract.

1 loan Hero on a 10-game contract.

1 loan Icon on a 10-game contract.

Here are the odds for the 25 Rare Gold Players and how they might be distributed in terms of their rarities and type.

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 88+ Player - 89%

Nike MadReady Player - 3.1%

It's interesting that the odds of getting an item rated 88 or higher are almost 90%. At this moment, most of these cards in FC 24 are extremely valuable on the Ultimate Team market, so finding one of them can be a great thing. However, you'll also have to spend either 175,000 coins or 2,000 FC points.

2,000 FC points are costly if you aim to purchase them with real-life money. However, if you buy the Ultimate Edition, you'll get 4,600 FC points. If you have 2,000 saved from there, it will be quite smart to invest in the Essentials Starter Pack.

While all the rewards are untradeable, you'll need good cards to kickstart your journey. 25 Rare Gold players, with all of them guaranteed to be level 80 and higher, is a great head start you can get.

Moreover, the Essentials Starter Pack is a far better option than spending on the other available packs in FC 24. While you can open those more compared to this one, the odds are inferior.

Hence, there's no assurance that you'll end up with better items even if you open more of them.