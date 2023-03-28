Is Fernando Tatis Jr. present in MLB The Show 23?

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the key names MLB The Show 23 players will have hoped to find in this year’s release. The San Diego Padres' SS is not genuinely represented in the most recent addition, despite the fact that all licensed MLB rosters are. Several gamers are asking about the absent superstar and what could have caused his disappearance since the global release on March 28. There can be different reasons why an athlete might not be present in a video game. It often comes down to how personal image rights and licenses work, and such things have happened in previous instances.

The reason Fernando Tatis Jr. is not participating in MLB The Show 23 is entirely different. It all comes down to the actual punishment he is receiving.

Fernando Tatis Jr. could be added to MLB The Show 23 in the future

MLB The Show 23 contains authentic squads from all thirty franchises, including all the official kits and professionals. To maintain authenticity, San Diego Studios has adhered as closely as possible to the real-life teams. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s absence from this year's launch may be due to this.

The superstar from the Dominican Republic was removed from last year’s game when he got a suspension in real life. The punishment was handed out to him on the grounds of consuming Clostebol. Once the punishment was implemented in MLB The Show 22, the only way to play with him was by using Rosters Vault or switching to the default roster.

There’s no such option this time, as Fernando Tatis Jr. hasn’t been coded into the game. He’s absent completely from Diamond Dynasty, and those taking the San Diego Padres in the Franchise mode won’t find him either. The community, which hoped to learn more about his strengths this year, has experienced some significant disappointments as a result.

As of this writing, it is unclear when he might be re-added to MLB The Show 23. When Fernando's real-life suspension expires in April, the official roster may be updated to include him. However, San Diego Studios hasn’t spoken on it so far.

If Fernando Tatis Jr. eventually makes it to MLB The Show 23, it will be interesting to see his stats. He started as an 88-rated Diamond card last year before being removed from the game. His ban will continue until the first 32 games in 2023.

He missed the majority of last season due to his ban and will miss a chunk of the opening games for the Padres. His total rating is likely to be reduced initially, but if he makes a good recovery in real life, the numbers may increase afterward.

