Is the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Sparkler Pack worth it?

FIFA 23 players can now open the FUT Birthday Sparkler Pack that went live in Ultimate Team on March 31, 2023. EA Sports released the special pack to celebrate the launch of Team 2 cards, offering players an excellent chance to obtain some of the new items.

Unlike standard options in the in-game store, special packs increase the odds of getting better cards and resources. However, they cost more than the regular options available year-round. Hence, it is important for FIFA 23 players to analyze the benefits they get in exchange for their FUT coins. This will help them decide if they should open the FUT Birthday Sparkler Pack in the first place.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

FUT Birthday Sparkler Pack worth it for FIFA 23 players who want to maximize their output from Swaps program

The worth of any pack in FIFA 23 depends on three major factors:

The cost of the pack

The items that are available as rewards from the pack

The associated odds of getting each of the mentioned items from the pack

FIFA 23 players will get 12 items when they open the FUT Birthday Sparkler Pack. A total of 10 are Rare Gold Players, with one having an overall of 86 or more.

Players will also get a FUT Birthday Swap token and a player pick between two cards from the promo on loan for seven games.

Here are the odds associated with the FUT Birthday Sparkler Pack:

Gold 75+ Player – 100%

Gold 82+ Player – 100%

Gold 84+ Player – 100%

Team of the Week player – 22%

FUT Birthday Player – 8.1%

FUT Birthday Icon Player - <1%

The FUT Birthday Sparkler Pack is cheaper than some of the previous special packs in the FUT Birthday promo. Its price is not exorbitant, as it is available for 85,000 FUT coins.

However, the lower cost also reflects the poor odds of the promo items. While 8.1% isn’t entirely bad compared to what standard packs offer, it’s not great either. The chances of missing out on a promo card are very high.

Getting a FUT Birthday card is a big reason for FIFA 23 players to buy the FUT Birthday Sparkler Pack. Higher odds of success would have made it more lucrative. However, purchasing this special pack still makes sense if someone wants to maximize their output from the Swaps program.

Even one token can be a big difference-maker for those trying to make the most of FUT Birthday Swaps. In such cases, it makes sense to get the FUT Birthday Sparkler Pack purely for the additional token. Otherwise, it’s best to avoid this special pack and save resources for alternate options in the future.

