Is the FIFA 23 RTTF Foundations Pack worth it in Ultimate Team?

The RTTF Foundations Pack went live with the release of the promo in FIFA 23, and players have the chance to open another unique content to add a host of different cards. The pack has been introduced as part of the promo and can only be opened a limited number of times.

Players can open the pack from their in-game store, and the odds and possible content differ from the typical ones. This makes such packs quite interesting for players, who tend to try particular items, including ones from the promo. However, there's a catch since these packs also cost more than the typical ones.

The higher costs make it harder for FIFA 23 players as they need to make reasonable decisions with their coins. This year's game has seen some pretty full releases in special packs, but a few duds have also been there. So where is the RTTF Foundations Pack amidst all that, and how much value can players have from it? Let's evaluate the possible chances, and cards players could receive for the number of coins they will spend.

FIFA 23 players can make great squads for the friendlies with the RTTF Foundations Pack

The valuation of any FIFA 23 pack depends on three key factors:

The possible content a player can receive and the nature of the cards.

The possible odds associated with each card.

The cost of the pack in terms of FIFA Points/FUT coins.

There are 12 cards that players will receive after opening the RTTF Foundations Pack.

10 Rare Gold Players, 2 of which will be rated 84 or higher.

2 RTTF loan items. Loans will be for seven games.

Here are the associated odds of each reward:

Gold 75+ Rated Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Rated Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Rated Player - 3.7%

Team of the Week Player - 22%

UCL Road to the Final Player - 3.2%

UEL Road to the Final Player - 4.3%

UECL Road to the Final Player - <1%

Aside from the two guaranteed loan items, there's a statistical chance for FIFA 23 players to get a promo card from the RTTF Foundations Pack. The pack costs 80,000 FUT coins to open and can only be done once. As of writing, the pack is available in the game for over five more days, so players can wait a bit before opening it.

The RTTF Foundations Pack is great for those who play a lot of friendly modes. It comes with two guaranteed RTTF items, and each one can be used as many times in friendlies. This will also help FIFA 23 players to complete specific objectives that contribute to their completion.

The pack feels exceptionally undervalued for anything else. The odds of RTTF items are very low, and a higher percentage will have made things more interesting for the players. Other packs had better odds for TOTW items, making the current one poorer.

The only value from this pack is the guaranteed on-loan RTTF items. Aside from that, there's little sense for players to spend their coins and open the pack. They're much better off saving it for other packs in the store or using them to complete SBCs or acquire cards from the FUT market.

