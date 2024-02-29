Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming to Xbox?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has become a hot topic within the gaming community. It has received a significant amount of praise from fans for its gameplay, visuals, characters, and action-packed narrative. The game's quality has sparked interest among fans of various genres. Although it arrival in stores has generated excitement, some concerns have emerged, particularly regarding its availability on different platforms.

One of the primary concerns fans have is about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's platform availability, particularly for Xbox owners. Currently, the title is exclusively available on the PlayStation 5. This may disappoint those who own other platforms, especially Xbox users.

Can you play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is exclusively available on PlayStation 5 (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, basically a sequel of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, is not available on Xbox. This is because the game is published by Square Enix, and based on their past releases like Final Fantasy 16, it seems unlikely that they will release any of their titles on Xbox.

Apart from Octopath Traveler 2, which was released on February 24, 2023, no Square Enix titles have been released on Xbox platforms.

There were recent rumors that Square Enix would support Xbox with a larger selection of games, and fans hoped that Square Enix would make their titles available on Xbox Game Pass as well. However, these hopes were dashed as it seems unlikely that any mainline Square Enix games will be released on Xbox platforms. This led to a debate on the XboxSeriesX subreddit, where the majority of players expressed their disappointment.

Whether Square Enix will release the Final Fantasy titles on Xbox platforms is uncertain. If the publisher decides to release the titles there in the future, then said fans may eventually be able to experience Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For now, they can only play the title on PlayStation 5; there have been no announcements or official statements from the publisher regarding availability on other platforms.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth price and editions

The title is available on Digital and Physical editions (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available in both Digital and Physical editions, each offering distinct content and pricing:

Digital Editions:

Standard Edition:

Price: $69.99

Includes: Base game

Digital Deluxe Edition:

Price: $89.99

Includes: Base game, Digital mini soundtrack, Digital artbook, In-game items including Reclaimant Choker, Orchid Bracelet, Magic Pot Materia

Digital Twin Pack:

Price: $69.99

Includes: Base game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Digital Deluxe Twin Pack Edition:

Price: $89.99

Includes: Base game, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Digital mini soundtrack, Digital artbook, In-game items including, Reclaimant Choker, Orchid Bracelet, Magic Pot Materia

Physical Editions:

Standard Edition:

Price: $69.99

Includes: Base game

Deluxe Edition:

Price: $99.99

Includes: Base game, Mini soundtrack CD, Hardback artbook, Steelbook

Collector’s Edition:

Price: $349.99

Includes: Base game, Mini soundtrack CD, Hardback artbook, Steelbook, Static Arts Sephiroth figure, In-game items including, Reclaiment Choker, Orchid Bracelet, Moogle Trio Materia, Magic Pot Materia

To purchase the game, visit the official website or the PlayStation store. Upon accessing the store or website, you can select either the Physical or Digital version according to your preference.

Check out other articles here:

All Materia in FF 7 Rebirth || Is FF 7 Rebirth turn-based?